dhb Aeron Carbon Road Shoe Dial - review - Road Cycling UK

These flagship road slippers from dhb were launched in September as part of a four-strong footwear range – the first to arrive from the apparel brand for five years. They’ve been worth the wait, because the Aeron Carbon Road Shoe Dial (to give the shoe its full name), is cracking value for money, with a full carbon sole and easily-adjustable retention system for £120. Watch out for the sizing, though, because they come up particularly big and the shoes can only be bought online.

Given that the carbon sole takes centre stage with these shoes, that seems like a logical place to start. As it is a carbon sole, it is naturally stiff, providing a good base through which to transfer power. There isn’t much flex in the sole, which has a 3k carbon weave, and that makes climbing and sprinting more efficient than when using a nylon or carbon-reinforced sole. The sole used here isn’t the outright stiffest I’ve ever used but it’s impressive nonetheless, particularly given the price.