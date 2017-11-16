Last year, we got our hands on some pieces of the new Aeron range from British apparel brand dhb, and were mightily impressed.

Then, it was the Aeron Storm jacket that really stood above the parapet, giving waterproof and breathable performance of a jacket worthy of a product twice the price. It even made the cut in the 2017 edition of the RCUK 100.

dhb’s Aeron range has improved markedly in recent years, delivering impressive kit at competitive prices (Pic: dhb)

dhb was already well known for producing good-value cycling kit, and it didn’t stop there. The Aeron Tempo Waterproof Jacket impressed, too; as did the Aeron Rain Defence Long Sleeve Jersey and Rain Defence Bib Tights. As a whole, dhb’s flagship Aeron collection marked a real step forward in performance – this was premium kit, just without the mega price tag.

So with this track record, we’re particularly keen to see what dhb has in store with its 2018 winter Aeron range. We’ve picked out five highlights and we’re not stopping there. Read on to enter our competition to win a dhb winter clothing ensemble worth than £400.