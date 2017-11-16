Five highlights from dhb’s new Aeron clothing range - and win more than £400 worth of kit to see you through winter - Road Cycling UK

Five highlights from dhb’s new Aeron clothing range – and win more than £400 worth of kit to see you through winter

Last year, we got our hands on some pieces of the new Aeron range from British apparel brand dhb, and were mightily impressed.

Then, it was the Aeron Storm jacket that really stood above the parapet, giving waterproof and breathable performance of a jacket worthy of a product twice the price. It even made the cut in the 2017 edition of the RCUK 100.

dhb’s Aeron range has improved markedly in recent years, delivering impressive kit at competitive prices (Pic: dhb)

dhb was already well known for producing good-value cycling kit, and it didn’t stop there. The Aeron Tempo Waterproof Jacket impressed, too; as did the Aeron Rain Defence Long Sleeve Jersey and Rain Defence Bib Tights. As a whole, dhb’s flagship Aeron collection marked a real step forward in performance – this was premium kit, just without the mega price tag.

So with this track record, we’re particularly keen to see what dhb has in store with its 2018 winter Aeron range. We’ve picked out five highlights and we’re not stopping there. Read on to enter our competition to win a dhb winter clothing ensemble worth than £400. 

dhb Aeron Tempo 2 Waterproof Jacket – £80 RRP

First up is an updated version of the impressive and best-selling Tempo Waterproof Jacket, which for 2018 has received extra reflectivity on the elongated back in the form of dhb branding, as well as being available in a svelte black colourway alongside a bright red and blue.

The popular Tempo jacket has been updated for the new winter season (Pic: dhb)

The jacket fabric features an improved 30,000mm waterproof rating, up from 20,000mm, and has a 25,000g breathability rating. That figure is up from 15,000g from the jacket we tested last year, and that was already impressive. Other features include taped seams, a waterproof zip and underarm vents. The jacket is also designed to pack away into a jersey pocket should the weather of the day be changeable.

Additionally, the Aeron Tempo 2 Waterproof Jacket is available in a women’s-specific cut, in black, pink and orange colour.

dhb Aeron Hybrid Softshell – £80 RRP

The Aeron Hybrid Softshell is a new piece for this winter, and is designed for ‘high tempo cycling in cold conditions’, according to dhb. It features a performance cut that allows it to fit like a jersey, but is claimed to offer the protection of a heavier softshell without the bulk.

The softshell features a water resistant and windproof outer fabric on the arms and frontal area, while the back is constructed of a thinner Roubaix-lined fabric, designed to provide insulation from the cold while letting excess heat and moisture escape.

There’s also an extended back for added protection and added reflective detail on the rear for increased visibility atop the three cargo pockets.

The hybrid softshell is designed to be just that: it can be used as a flexible piece of kit – a single layer over a base layer – or as an outer layer over the top of a series of layers for greater insulation, according to dhb.

dhb Aeron Roubaix FLT Bib Tights – £85 RRP

FLT stands for ‘Flashlight Technology’ and has been used to boost the visibility of these Roubaix-lined winter bib tights. FLT was first used in the high-visibility range of dhb commuter products but has also been integrated in its performance winter riding collection.

The reflective details have been added to key areas on the thigh and lower leg for maximum effectiveness, without losing the fit and comfort the flexible Roubaix lining provides, according to dhb.

The FLT bib tights incorporate reflective detailing on the thighs and lower legs (Pic: dhb)

Long distances in the saddle shouldn’t be an issue either, thanks to the use of a Cytech Elastic Interface Tour HP Air chamois, featuring a dual-density construction to minimise unnecessary bulk – it’s said to be equally at home for off-road use as well as on the tarmac.

The female-specific version of the tights also features an added polkadot design flourish on the calves.

dhb Aeron Storm FLT Waterproof Jacket – £150 RRP

The excellent Aeron Storm jacket has also been updated for this winter, following its launch last year. Where before it took the form of an all-black affair, dhb says it’s responded to media and customer feedback by introducing a high-visibility yellow colourway with added reflective features.

Those features are situated over the shoulders, down the back of the arms and on the storm guard. Otherwise, the jacket is made from seam-taped 37.5 fabric, so-called because it’s designed to keep your body temperature at the optimal 37.5 degree temperature. That means you get the impressive figures of a 45,000mm waterproof rating and 30,000g breathability rating. Whereas the Tempo is designed for fast riding in showery conditions, the Storm is for all-out wet weather.

dhb’s Storm jacket is now available in a high-visibility design (Pic: dhb)

Attention to detail is also a priority, with double cuffs and a fleece-lined collar for added comfort and reduced ingress, while the long storm guard sits under a large zipped cargo pocket to protect your rear end from road spray.

dhb has also produced a female-specific cut available in a distinctive ‘Winterbloom’ deep purple colourway.

dhb Aeron Roubaix Long Sleeve Jersey – £65 RRP

The Aeron Roubaix Long Sleeve Jersey is positioned as a staple of your winter cycling kit. It’s a thermal Roubaix-lined mid-weight jersey that can be worn as single layer or as part of a layering system. Its main strength is to keep you warm on cold rides while still offering essential breathability.

The jersey is made in a performance cut which aims to provide a close-but-not-restrictive fit, while the natural elasticity of the fabric is designed to provide extra comfort alongside the soft fleece lining.

dhb’s Aeron Roubaix jersey is designed as a winter staple (Pic: dhb)

It’s practical too, with three deep pockets on the rear along with a sweat-resistant zip pocket for valuables. The jersey also has reflective piping along the top of those pockets and at the top half of the full-length zip.

In the men’s version, it’s available in five colours including red, blue, black, a new fluoro yellow, and a black and yellow combination. The women’s cut can be bought in three colours, including lime green, orange and turquoise.

And here’s your chance to win more than £400 worth of dhb Aeron winter clothing

Now we’ve shown you the highlights of dhb’s new flagship Aeron winter clothing range, it’s time to give you the chance to win a full ensemble to see you through the months ahead.

We’re giving you the chance to win the following pieces (just answer the question below to put your name in the hat):
dhb Aeron Road Helmet
dhb Merino Short Sleeve Base Layer
dhb Aeron Tempo Waterproof 2 Jacket
dhb Aeron Roubaix Long Sleeve Jersey
dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix Bib Tight
dhb Aeron Winter Weight Merino Sock
dhb shoes of your choice

