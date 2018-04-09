Campagnolo announces aero-optimised Bora WTO wheelsets - Road Cycling UK

The rim profile has also been developed to minimise pockets of air in the rim-tyre transition, reducing drag. The wheels are designed to run best with 25 or 28mm tyres, supported by a 19mm internal rim diameter and external measurement of 26.4mm.

Additionally, the wheels feature a new alloy aero hub that bows inwards along its length, while the spokes have a 3D profile with a diamond shape to apparently maintain efficiency in ever-changing wind directions. The spokes feature external nipples – Campagnolo’s reasoning for this is that this is a more efficient design thanks to its closed nature.

The wheels use a textured and serrated braking surface to improve stopping power and reliability (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Aero performance isn’t the only focus of the new wheels. Rolling resistance has been addressed, with the rims designed to support a tubeless and clincher tyre system – both found to be more efficient than a tubular tyre by Campagnolo. In fact, these are the first tubeless-ready carbon clincher wheels the brand has produced.

No rim tape is required thanks to the smooth rim bed arrived at using Campagnolo’s MoMag technology (once the spoke nipples are inserted inside the rim via the valve hole, they are guided to the spoke by a magnet), which removes the need for drilled holes, while the 60mm wheelset features USB ceramic bearings. The 77mm front wheel has upgraded Cult ceramic bearings for even smoother performance.

The 77mm-deep Bora WTO is available as a front wheel only (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

Of course, weight has been addressed, too. Thanks to a carbon inner construction with a unidirectional carbon ‘skin’ for added strength, the Bora 60 WTO wheelset weighs 670g and 880g front and rear, for a complete weight of 1,530g. The 77 WTO front wheels comes in at a claimed 745g. That’s competitive against rivals from Zipp, Hed and DT Swiss.

The wheels will only be available in rim brake format, and they all boast Campagnolo’s serrated and textured AC3 braking surface as used on its existing Bora carbon wheelsets.

UK prices and arrival dates are TBC.