Campagnolo launches 12-speed Record and Super Record groupsets - Road Cycling UK

Italian component maestro Campagnolo has uncovered its latest generation of the venerated Super Record and Record groupsets – and they come with 12 speeds. Campagnolo’s latest Super Record groupsets will be available with rim or disc brakes, while an electronic setup is expected later this year.

Not content with sticking with an 11-speed cassette, the new groupsets have upped the ante with an additional sprocket, which is claimed to give more graduated shifting thanks to single tooth increments up the cassette all the way to the seventh sprocket.

– First ride review: Campagnolo Record and Super Record 12-speed groupsets –

Instead of bolting on an additional sprocket and forcing wheel designers to come up with new freehubs to accommodate the extra sprocket, Campag’s engineers challenged themselves with developing the 12-speed groups to run on existing 10 and 11-speed freehubs. As a result, upgrading to the new groupsets won’t require buying new wheels.

This one goes up to… 12. Campagnolo has launched 12-speed Record and Super Record groupsets (Pic: Ashley Quinlan)

At the same time, the brand has also taken a wider approach in improving factors like ergonomics, shift smoothness and brake performance – ensuring those riders considering upgrading to the new 12-speed groupsets are getting more than just an extra sprocket for their money.

The latest Super Record and Record groupsets, which have a claimed 200g difference in weight, will be mechanical only until November 2018, when an electronic version of the Super Record gruppo should see the light of day.

What else do you need to know? Let’s break down both groupsets, starting from the top – otherwise, check out our first ride review of both the Record and Super Record gruppos (in rim and disc brake configurations) from the launch in Gran Canaria.