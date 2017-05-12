Campagnolo introduce Bora One and Shamal Ultra disc brake wheels - Road Cycling UK

As a result, Campagnolo say the disc brake wheel offers extremely similar aerodynamic performance to the rim brake option, but particular attention has been paid to the carbon layup when giving the Bora the disc treatment.

Campagnolo claim up to 16 different types of carbon fibre are used in the rim brake Bora, but some of those can be removed with the disc version as there is no rim-wearing friction to contend with between the brake track and brake pad. That takes some weight out of the rim but, all things considered, the disc brake wheels are around 100g heavier than their rim brake counterparts.

The Campagnolo Bora One 35 wheels are designed to be light enough for climbing, while throwing an aerodynamic benefit into the mix

Campagnolo has also adapted the Bora’s G3 spoke pattern, which essentially groups the spokes up into threes, to cope with the asymmetric braking forces served up by disc brakes at both end of the bike.

That means the G3 pattern is now used on the front wheel, as well as the rear, with two spokes in each group of three laced into the same side of the hub as the rotor, and one into the opposite side. On the rear wheel, where the G3 spoke pattern is typically used, you’ll see two spokes laced into the driveside and one into the rotor side.

Campagnolo say this layout is designed to cope with the varying forces across the bike, with 16 spokes in total on the front wheel and 24 on the rear. Otherwise, the wheels continue to use Campag’s MoMag technology, which eliminates the need to drill holes in the spoke bed. Instead, the nipples are inserted through the valve hole and dragged into position by a magnet in a design said to preserve the structural integrity of the rim.

Campagnolo’s Rim Dynamic Balance technology also carries over. Basically, it’s a counterweight built into the structure of the rim opposite the valve hole, designed to offer additional high-speed stability.

Finally, the wheels spin on an aluminium hub with Campagnolo’s USB ceramic bearings. Campagnolo have opted for 12mm thru-axles at the front and rear, though quick release adapters will be available.