Campagnolo launch road disc brake - first ride review

In order to help accommodate the master cylinder without adding too much height to the overall shifter, Campagnolo have reduced the length of the brake lever, though it still maintains Campag’s classic double curved design. The brake lever now also has a slight outward curve to try and make it easier to access from the drops.

Adjustability is key to the design, too. Campagnolo’s Adjustable Modulation System (AMS) means the brake lever can be placed in two positions – Long or Short – to adjust the amount of lever throw and, as a result, how quickly the brake pads engaged. AMS is adjusted via a 2.5mm Allen key on the side of the hood.

A second 2.5mm Allen key bolt, accessed via a small hole on the front of the brake lever, allows the rider to adjust the position of the brake lever in relation to the shifter paddle behind it, moving it either in or out.

The new levers are 8mm taller, but otherwise “98% the same” as the rim-brake alternatives (Pic: Campagnolo)

Otherwise, the three shifters offer the same functionality as their rim brake counterparts – including the ability to multi-shift (five downshifts and four upshifts with one stroke) with the two H11 designs. The Potenza shifter also maintains its EPS-style thumb shifter and, while it doesn’t allow for multi-shifts, the position of the button, at a shallow angle to the hood, makes it easier to access from the drops.

All things considered, Campagnolo say the adjustability and ergonomics offered by their disc brake shifters mean the ‘adaptation period should be the shortest of any groupset on the market’ when making the switch from rim brakes to discs.