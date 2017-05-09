Campagnolo unveil entry-level Centaur 11-speed groupset - first ride review - Road Cycling UK

With Centaur replacing Veloce in the Campagnolo line-up, the groupset manufacturer’s line-up has been simplified to five groupsets and the heirachy now reads, from top to bottom: Super Record, Record, Chorus, Potenza, Centaur.

“Centaur is very similar to Super Record in everything but the material used in its construction and consequently the weight,” adds Riddle. “Obviously you can see carbon fibre is used in one and aluminium the other, but otherwise there’s barely any difference.”

Let’s take a closer look at each of the components in Campagnolo’s new Centaur groupset.

Chainset

Campagnolo’s high-end groupsets switched to a four-arm spider in 2015 and a similar design is now used throughout the range, starting with Centaur. Of course, it’s made from aluminium, rather than the carbon-fibre construction found further up the range, but Campagnolo say the design offers the same benefits.

That includes increased rigidity and reduced weight, while a universal bolt circle diameter means the same crank spider can be used with either the 52-36t or 50-34t chainrings offered with Centaur. There’s no 53-39t option, with Campagnolo’s thinking being that those riders opting for Centaur will benefit most from either a compact or semi-compact setup.

Centaur borrows the four-arm chainset design from further up the Campagnolo range

Interestingly, whereas the Potenza groupset introduced in 2016 uses a Power Torque axle design, Centaur uses the Ultra Torque axle design found on Campagnolo’s high-end gruppos.

Ultra Torque essentially divides the axle into two halves which mesh together in the middle of the bottom bracket. This is the first aluminium chainset from Campagnolo to use an Ultra Torque axle, claimed to increase stiffness and reduce weight, but Potenza will also adopt the design going forwards.

Weight: 875g (with 50-34t chainrings & 170mm cranks), 40g (BB cups)