Remember Giro's featherweight shoes we showed you last year? Now they're available

Remember last August when we previewed Giro’s new unfathomably light Prolight Techlace shoes? Now you can get hold of a pair, with the sub-150g shoes officially launched.

The shoes are part of Giro’s Techlace range, which make use a part-lace, part-velcro closure system, said to offer the evenly distributed fit of the former, and the quick adjustability of the latter.

The Techlace range also includes the Factor Techlace, which use two Techlace straps in conjunction with a Boa dial, and we were impressed enough with those shoes to include them in the 2017 RCUK 100. Otherwise, there’s also the more affordable Sentrie Techlace shoes, which swap the full carbon sole for a carbon composite alternative.

The Prolight Techlace shoes we teased at Eurobike came in at just 136g each and Giro say the finished product continues to come in at under 150g for a size 42.5.

That low weight is achieved by the use of a reinforced mesh upper and carbon fibre sole, which implements TeXtreme spread tow carbon fibres with a flat weave, said to require less resin and allowing Giro to reduce weight by 22 per cent, without apparently affecting stiffness.

Naturally that kind of tech will cost you, with the Prolights entering right at the top of Giro’s range at £349.

Website: Giro

UK distributor: Zyro-Fisher