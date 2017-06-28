LOOK unveil 785 Huez - their lightest frameset to date - Road Cycling UK

LOOK have pulled back the covers on their new flagship climbers bike – the 785 Huez, which thanks to an innovative carbon lay-up represents their lightest ever frameset.

The bike will be used at the 2017 Tour de France by Fortuneo-Vital Concept, and joins the French marque’s line-up alongside the 795 range, built for aerodynamics, and the endurance-focused 765 range.

Keen to show off its carbon manufacturing pedigree – LOOK were, after all, the first brand to build a Tour de France-winning carbon frame when Greg LeMond won his 1986 title on the KG 86 – the 785 Huez boasts new tube profiles and lay-ups to maximise performance.

LOOK’s new lightweight climber’s bike, the 785 Huez, is their lightest ever

Carbon innovation

Let’s dive straight into the tech; LOOK product manager Frederic Carron has highlighted the introduction of ‘Optimised Inertia Section’ design, which optimises tube shape to produce the best stiffness-to-weight ratio.

This has led to the employment of squared tubing that measures 0.6mm in width, while the layups have also seen careful attention.