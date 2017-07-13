Oakley launch limited edition Radar Pace sunglasses for Tour de France; Rapha introduce City eyewear

Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity means the smart glasses can be paired with power meters, heart rate monitors and speed and cadence sensors, using your smartphone as the hub for training plans and data.

And to celebrate the Tour de France, the Radar Pace – alongside all of Oakley’s eyewear collection – is getting a Tour-inspired makeover, with a new Prizm Road lens.

Oakley’s Jawbreakers, pictured, EVZeros and Radars also now come complete with a limited edition Tour de France lens (pic: Oakley)

The Prizm Road lens is etched with a Tour de France logo, and those on the Radar Pace are detailed with an iridium coating inspired by the regions of France – adding up to a £400 RRP.

The EVZero, Jawbreaker and Radar frames also now come equipped with the Tour edition Prizm Road lens.