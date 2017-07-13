Oakley launch limited edition Radar Pace sunglasses for Tour de France; Rapha introduce City eyewear
Limited edition Tour de France lens added to Oakley collections; Rapha unveil casual City sunglasses
Oakley has released a limited Tour de France edition of its Radar Pace sunglasses – adding an exclusive Prizm Road lens to the smart eyewear.
The Radar Pace features a real-time voice-activated coaching system courtesy of removable earphones, microphones and internal sensors – namely an accelerometer, gyroscope and humidity sensor.
Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity means the smart glasses can be paired with power meters, heart rate monitors and speed and cadence sensors, using your smartphone as the hub for training plans and data.
And to celebrate the Tour de France, the Radar Pace – alongside all of Oakley’s eyewear collection – is getting a Tour-inspired makeover, with a new Prizm Road lens.
The Prizm Road lens is etched with a Tour de France logo, and those on the Radar Pace are detailed with an iridium coating inspired by the regions of France – adding up to a £400 RRP.
The EVZero, Jawbreaker and Radar frames also now come equipped with the Tour edition Prizm Road lens.
Rapha introduce City sunglasses
And Oakley isn’t the only brand with new cycling sunglasses. Rapha has launched a new City Glasses collection, said to combine sports eyewear tech with heritage-inspired frame shapes.
The Rapha City Glasses come with hydrophopic and oleophobic (water- and oil-proof) Carl Zeiss lenses, an Italian acetate and bespoke two-position locking hinge system.
Weighing in at just 30g, the glasses – featuring galvanised stainless-steel arms – come in a choice of two colours, ‘French Alps’ and ‘LA’, and two frame designs to accommodate a variety of face shapes.
The Rapha City Glasses join Rapha’s burgeoning eyewear collection, which already boasts the Classic Glasses, launched in 2015, and the Pro Team Glasses, launched last year.
