Rapha sold to Walmart heirs for £200m - Road Cycling UK

A US investment firm owned by the grandsons of Walmart founder Sam Walton has bought Rapha in a deal reportedly worth £200 million.

RZC Investments has taken a majority stake in the London-based lifestyle brand, previously owned by founder Simon Mottram and a group of early investors, including lead investor, Active Partners.

Rumours have been circulating around Rapha for some time, with Louis Vuitton thought to be lining up a bid last year, having also bought a majority stake in Pinarello.