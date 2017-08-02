Rapha Classic Gilet II - review - Road Cycling UK

At first glance the Classic Gilet II – an update on a Rapha original – seems to be almost not there. With it’s featherweight feel, it seems like it will just float away. However, the beauty of this gilet is the way it can pack down to a really tiny size, yet still offer a decent level of protection, while you’ll also find a host of small details that lift it above most other gilets.

The gilet is intended for milder weather conditions, described by Rapha as ‘perfect for cool starts and cooler descents’. Out on the road, its low weight makes it feel very unobtrusive, but it still delivers the protection you want. It will keep the wind off your chest and hold off light drizzle and showers, but it’s by no means waterproof. That something worth bearing in mind if you’re looking for something to use beyond summer and the shoulder seasons (late spring/early autumn).