The power, the pain and the glory: how Chris Froome won the 2017 Vuelta a Espana - Road Cycling UK

Chris Froome’s maiden Vuelta a Espana triumph saw him take over the red jersey on stage three at Andorra la Vella and carry it all the way to Madrid.

The Team Sky man – the first British rider ever to win the race – eventually finished with a winning margin of 2’15” to second-placed Vincenzo Nibali, and also won the green points jersey (and white combination jersey) in the process.

And while it may ultimately look like a convincing win, on the road it was anything but as the race ebbed and flowed throughout the three weeks.

Chris Froome is the first British rider ever to win the Vuelta a Espana after completing his historic Tour-Vuelta double (Pic: Sirotti)

Froome won two stages, a mountain stage to Cumbre del Sol and a time trial to Logrono, but also had to bounce back from crashes and struggling on the brutal slopes of Los Machucos.

Ultimately, however, he finished third on the penutlimate stage, on the fierce Alto de l’Angliru, to ride into Paris in the red jersey and seal an historic Tour-Vuelta double.

Here, in 20 stunning images, is how Chris Froome won the 2017 Vuelta a Espana…