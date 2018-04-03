Shimano launches 105 R7000 groupset with dedicated disc brakes

Shimano has launched the widely expected update to its mid-range 105 groupset, incorporating much of the look, feel and tech of Dura-Ace and Ultegra. Designed as the entry point to Shimano’s ‘race’ groupsets, the new 105 R7000 groupset shares many of the features of its top-level siblings and gains dedicated disc brakes.

Where before Shimano has opted for a ‘trickle-down’ approach to product development, this generation of 105 was designed and conceived alongside its Dura-Ace and Ultegra forebears. The result is a groupset that shares much of its DNA with the more premium groups, according to Shimano. In a double-drop of news from Shimano, the R7000 groupset has been launched alongside the Japanese firm’s new Ultegra RX clutch rear mech, designed to provide extra chain security on rough roads.

Let’s focus on 105 for now, though. The main standout addition to the line-up are the groupset’s own 105-level disc brake calipers, where previously 105 users have had to make do with non-series stoppers. These are designed to work optimally with SM-RT70 rotors, which don’t include the cooling fins of the Dura-Ace or Ultegra models.