Canyon announces first ‘UK brand experience’ event: your chance to test the online-only brand’s bikes

German direct-to-consumer brand exhibiting in Surrey in March

If you’ve considered buying a Canyon bike but have been put off by not being able to see it for yourself beforehand, the German direct-to-consumer brand’s first ‘UK brand experience’ event in March is designed to change that.

Taking place at Mercedes Benz World, Surrey, on Saturday March 24 and Sunday March 25, the online-only brand will be exhibiting more than 40 Canyon bikes.

Canyon will be displaying more than 40 models – including some of the current range, historic frames and concept bikes – at the German firm’s first ‘UK brand experience event’ (Pic: Canyon)

Alongside some of the 2018 road and MTB offerings, Canyon will also have some its most iconic historic bikes on display, alongside concept bikes to get a gauge on what the future might hold.

There will also be the chance to test a selection of bikes, while there’s plenty more planned for the weekend, including a photography exhibition celebrating the last 11 years of Canyon’s presence in the pro peloton through the lens of Tino Pohlmann. Meanwhile, an ‘extensive two-day program’ of talks from Canyon athletes and engineers is to be finalised soon.

Canyon’s road bikes for 2018 include the lightweight Ultimate, aero-focused Aeroad and Endurace sportive bike. Meanwhile, the Canyon Speedmax is the German brand’s time trial bike, as used on the WorldTour by Tony Martin and Alex Dowsett, while the new Canyon Inflite is the company’s first carbon cyclo-cross frame, featuring a distinctive kinked toptube.

Canyon’s bikes have long been considered good value for money, with the direct-to-consumer model essentially cutting out the retailer and national distributor from the supply chain. The downside to that, of course, is the inability to see the bikes in the flesh before buying. Canyon hopes this event will change that and enable potential customers to fettle with their next bike.

Canyon’s 2018 road range includes the Aeroad (pictured here in Katusha-Alpecin colours), Ultimate and Endurace frames (Pic: Katusha-Alpecin)

“We’re super-excited to be hosting the first-ever brand experience event in the UK,” said Canyon’s UK market manager, Nick Allen. “Because of the size of the space, we’re able to offer Canyon fans and potential customers the chance to get up close with a huge range of our 2018 bikes and check out iconic bikes from Canyon’s history.”

While completely free to attend, riders are encouraged to pre-register their interest on the Canyon website to be automatically entered into a prize draw to win a bike up to the value of £1,300.

To find out more, or to register your interest, visit canyon.com.

