Canyon announces first ‘UK brand experience’ event: your chance to test the online-only brand’s bikes
German direct-to-consumer brand exhibiting in Surrey in March
If you’ve considered buying a Canyon bike but have been put off by not being able to see it for yourself beforehand, the German direct-to-consumer brand’s first ‘UK brand experience’ event in March is designed to change that.
Taking place at Mercedes Benz World, Surrey, on Saturday March 24 and Sunday March 25, the online-only brand will be exhibiting more than 40 Canyon bikes.
Alongside some of the 2018 road and MTB offerings, Canyon will also have some its most iconic historic bikes on display, alongside concept bikes to get a gauge on what the future might hold.
There will also be the chance to test a selection of bikes, while there’s plenty more planned for the weekend, including a photography exhibition celebrating the last 11 years of Canyon’s presence in the pro peloton through the lens of Tino Pohlmann. Meanwhile, an ‘extensive two-day program’ of talks from Canyon athletes and engineers is to be finalised soon.
Canyon’s bikes have long been considered good value for money, with the direct-to-consumer model essentially cutting out the retailer and national distributor from the supply chain. The downside to that, of course, is the inability to see the bikes in the flesh before buying. Canyon hopes this event will change that and enable potential customers to fettle with their next bike.
“We’re super-excited to be hosting the first-ever brand experience event in the UK,” said Canyon’s UK market manager, Nick Allen. “Because of the size of the space, we’re able to offer Canyon fans and potential customers the chance to get up close with a huge range of our 2018 bikes and check out iconic bikes from Canyon’s history.”
