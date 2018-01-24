Ten minutes with… Mudiiita co-founder Matt Brammeier on the future of cyclo-cross and inspiring the next generation

When you are married to one of the country’s leading cyclo-cross stars, as pro road rider Matt Brammeier is, it’s easy to be excited about the current buzz around the sport.

Wife Nikki, alongside Helen Wyman – who reclaimed her national title from the Derbyshire-born star earlier this month – both sit in the top eight of the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup standings, while Evie Richards claimed her first elite World Cup victory, in Namur back in December. The future looks bright for Britain’s up-and-coming male riders, too, with junior world champion Tom Pidcock continuing to destroy all before him having stepped up to under-23 level this winter.

Meanwhile, local cyclo-cross leagues are growing in popularity and yet, with cyclo-cross not an Olympic discipline, there appears to be a ceiling on the sport’s growth – with no medals to be won and national funding suffering as a result. That’s something the Brammeiers are hoping to put right.

Nikki Brammeier, in her new Mudiiita-Canyon jersey. takes on the hurdles at the National Championships alongside Helen Wyman (Pic: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Attentive cyclo-cross fans will have seen Nikki wearing a Mudiiita-Canyon jersey since the turn of the year, but this is more than just a new team for the three-time national ‘cross champion, who has committed fully to the sport again after two years on the road with Boels-Dolmans.

Mudiiita is the new ‘cross project jointly-launched by the Brammeiers, who aim to inspire more people to take up the sport, while also offering an academy and cyclo-cross coaching clinics alongside the Canyon-backed pro team.

With Nikki in the midst of preparing for the World Championship on Saturday February 3, we caught up with four-time Irish national road champion Matt, who rides for Aqua Blue Sport, to find out more about Mudiiita, his role in the project, and to discuss the future of cyclo-cross.