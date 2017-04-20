How do you kit out a leading WorldTour pro for a season of training and racing? - Road Cycling UK

Dressing for the variable weather conditions encountered throughout a typical year means you need a well-stocked cycling wardrobe, from jerseys and bib shorts in the summer, through essential spring and autumn accessories like arm/leg warmers and gilets, and not to mention full winter kit.

But when you are a pro, that problem is magnified even more – with such a variable calendar of racing through the year. Even with the clear and obvious benefits of having your kit supplied to you, you need to be well stocked for the season, covering all the weather conditions like to be encountered in training and racing.

So how do kit suppliers provide for their star riders during a season? Scottish brand Endura were among those celebrating Alejandro Valverde’s fourth consecutive La Fleche Wallonne victory on Wednesday, as official sponsors of his Movistar team.