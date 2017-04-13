nuun Active + Plus for nuun energy tab system - review - Road Cycling UK

Of course, the other main reason you use these in tandem is to get energy into your body, thanks to the carbohydrate content of the Plus tabs. In one respect, it’s useful to have a drink that can be dosed according to requirements, and the combination is effective at delivering energy, no question. However, it’s a slight shame that there isn’t a little more of it for a more powerful solution.

As an example, nuun itself claims that we require around 30g of carbohydrates per hour to replenish energy stores over a two-hour period, and much more if your exercise stretches longer than this, as many rides tend to.

And, with each “full serving” providing just shy of half of that two-hour requirement, it quickly becomes apparent that the drink solution on its own isn’t going to cut it.

In fairness, nuun point out that you’ll require extra sources of carbohydrates to meet your energy requirements – something us cyclists wisely do through gels, energy bars and, dare we say it, cake, but it does bring the “ultimate” portion of the “ultimate sports drink” statement into question.