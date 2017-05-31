Sportful Fiandre Light Vest - review - Road Cycling UK

A gilet is one of the most versatile pieces of clothing in any rider’s kit drawer – get hold of one you like and, chances are, it will get plenty of use year-round, whether as the first line of defence in winter or to keep the wind off your chest on a fast mountain descent in summer.

The Sportful Fiandre Light Vest steps things up a notch as part of the Italian firm’s Fiandre collection, in that it is both wind and water resistant.

The gilet is based on the Sportful Fiandre Light NoRain Top, which you may be familiar with as it’s been one of our favourite pieces of kit over the past couple of years. Sportful have essentially removed the sleeves to add this vest to the Fiandre line-up.