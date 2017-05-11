Sportful Giara jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

Earlier this year we had the opportunity to ride in Sportful’s new Giara kit on sections of the Strade Bianche with the 2016 winner Fabian Cancellara. Understandably, while we were initially impressed, it wasn’t quite the dominating aspect of the day, so we’ve got the jersey in to test properly to find out exactly what it’s like.

The new Giara range from Sportful, which also includes these matching bib shorts, was designed to suit the more chilled out nature of gravel riding, and while it meets this rather niche brief, quite frankly it’s just at home on the road as well.

– Sportful Giara bib shorts review –

That’s because, despite the more relaxed cut and look, it’s still a highly technical piece as we’ve come to expect from Sportful over the past few years. The ‘heathered’ finish we mentioned in our first ride review is clear and present, although the fabric certainly remains as technical as any other performance jersey out there.