Sportful Giara bib shorts - review - Road Cycling UK

We first tried Sportful’s gravel-specific Giara kit on the white gravel roads of Strade Bianche – with all the implications for comfort that entails, before getting them in for a full review on home roads.
And though we can’t replicate the long, gravel sections of Tuscany on our local training route, anything less than supreme comfort from the chamois and bib as a whole would be a disappointment. Thankfully, Sportful impress once again.
– Sportful Giara jersey review –
The centrepiece of the Giara bib shorts is the redesigned BodyFit Pro pad, which has been perforated in the top section of padding for added breathability and stay-dry comfort. It also benefits from a graded design that manages to keep the bulk of the overall chamois down, while still providing cushioning at the key areas.
Share