Sportful Giara bib shorts - review - Road Cycling UK

That’s important for long rides when svelte all-day performance is needed, but be under no illusions: while not the thickest I’ve ever ridden in, it’s certainly well-proportioned in the right areas for maximum comfort.

Specification

Price: £75.00

£75.00

Size tested: M

Colours: Black/green; black/blue

Black/green; black/blue Website: Sportful

There’s no spare fabric rubbing or chafing around the crotch area, while the pad stays cool even under heavy duress.

That included a long ride in the recent warm spell we’ve had in the UK, as well as a series of short commutes and an intense, hour-long turbo session. You might think the turbo session isn’t relevant, but seeing as there’s no escape from pedaling and spending the vast majority of your time in the saddle, along with the sweatiness it naturally leads to, it’s a valid test of chamois performance. No worries, though – it passed my test with flying colours.

Elsewhere, there are other comfortable features, such as a textured gripper around the thigh that mirrors that used in the Giara jersey waistband, as well as a supportive (if not compressive) fabric on the legs.

On top of this, flat internal stitching keeps chafing in this area to an absolute minimum too, regardless of how you use the shorts. I’d be happy to don them for a chilled all-day gravel excursion, or indeed during a hard-ridden sportive and everything in between.