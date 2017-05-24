Engineered Bikes is a small brand based in the south west, with a four-strong range of frames designed in Bristol and built in Italy. The Gezel is Engineered’s ‘road endurance’ offering but, in truth, it’s far more versatile than that – and a beautiful machine to boot.
The name Gezel is old Dutch for journeyman or companion and the high-spec, disc-ready steel frame is designed for long days in the saddle, regardless of the season or weather. Engineered Bikes was founded by David Fong, a chartered engineer, and Adrian Ridley, a graphic designer, and their inspiration for the Gezel came from serious racers looking for a year-round bike with a race fit.
Elsewhere in the Engineered range you’ll find the Blits gran fondo frame, the Zondag cyclo-cross chassis, and the Donder race frame, while Engineered will also work on one-of-a-kind bikes if you have a particular idea of your own.
