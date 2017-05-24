The frame – understated class and customisation

Before we delve into the frame, let’s deal with the Lauf fork first, because that’s undoubtedly caught your eye. Engineered offer the Gezel either with a ‘standard’ carbon thru-axle fork or with the Lauf Grit fork, which offers 30mm of travel, as an upgrade if you have eyes on taking the Gezel well off the beaten track. I tested the Gezel with both the standard and Lauf fork… but more on that later.

At the heart of any bike lies the frame and that, along with the fork, is what is being reviewed here as there are near infinite options to customise the Gezel, whether that’s custom fit and geometry, ‘bespoke optimisation’ of tubesets to get the ride you desire, bespoke paint or, of course, the final build.

The frame is one which balances obvious thought and a solid mechanical approach, with a considered aesthetic. The paint job on my test frame was super-subtle, but with almost any option available, for varying degrees of cost, this is just one of many options available.

The Gezel has a lean, purposeful feel to it. The frame is currently made from a Dedacciai Zero XL tubeset, though Engineered say they will predominantly switch to Columbus Life tubing this year, which should make everything a touch lighter and a little smoother, apparently. The tube profiles will remain the same, however.