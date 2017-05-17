SRAM Red

eTap & mechanical

SRAM’s Red eTap groupset was launched in August 2015 and has hit plenty of headlines since then. That’s because it’s the only fully wireless shifting setup currently available on the market. That adds a level of exclusivity that neither Shimano’s Di2 or Campagnolo’s EPS systems can match – but on top of that, it’s also a particularly intuitive system, distinct from anything else out there.

Unlike Shimano and Campag’s system, eTap operates by making use of one lever to shift up the cassette, and the other to shift down. You can even press and hold each button to actuate multiple shifts, while if you want to switch between chainrings, you press both in at the same time.

Seeing as you can only flick between one chainring or the other, SRAM have recognised that there’s no need to have separate buttons or levers to actuate a front derailleur in a particular direction. Smart. eTap also allows you to fit ‘Blips’, which are satellite shift buttons that can be places just about anywhere you think it’d be more comfortable to make a shift from.

The groupset communicates via SRAM’s proprietary wireless protocol network, known as AIREA, which is the brains of the system – a 128bit-encrypted network that’s housed in the front derailleur. This links up to the rear derailleur for the whole shifting experience, all the while with components that are almost as light as their mechanical counterparts thanks to their use of carbon, ceramic and lightweight alloy materials.