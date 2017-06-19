NeilPryde have been around in the bike industry for a few years now, but the company’s history is based in windsurfing and sailing, with carbon manufacture for those sports its main focus. Still, there’s a lot of crossover in carbon-centric businesses – just look at Simon Smart, who left Formula One to focus on Drag2Zero, the brains behind Enve’s aero wheels, and Adrian Newey, the Red Bull design supremo who has recently stepped into boat design himself.

Clearly, transferable skills are a valuable commodity in carbon manufacture and aerodynamics, so on that front NeilPryde look well placed. They make the Bura SL lightweight race machine, which we tested last year, the Nazare aero bike, and the endurance tuned Zephyr.

Our frame on test here, the Nazare, is designed to be an out-and-out aero bike, complete with race geometry. It’s not the top of the range aero frame, though – that honour goes to the Nazare SL with an upgraded carbon layup – but this one has the same aero profiling, so you can still expect a great turn of speed.

NeilPryde say the Nazare maintains of all the performance characteristics of the premium SL, but at a lower price point (this Shimano Ultegra build comes in at £2,300). So could this be the sub-£2,500 aero bike you’re looking for? We’ve been putting the Nazare through its paces in the lanes of Wiltshire to find out.