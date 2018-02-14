Giant SL1 Climbing Wheelsystem - review - Road Cycling UK

Specification (wheelset only)

Price: £399.98 (£174.99 front; £224.99 rear)

£399.98 (£174.99 front; £224.99 rear) Weight: 1,585g (claimed)

1,585g (claimed) Rim depth: 30mm

30mm Rim width: 23mm external; 17mm internal

23mm external; 17mm internal Website: Giant Bicycles

Tubeless-ready, responsive & lively

For our test set, Giant fitted 25c tubeless Gavia AC0 tyres – grippy yet lightweight all-rounders that demonstrate the wheelset’s ability to run a tubeless system. At £49.99 apiece, they’re a further £100 upgrade that arguably skew the performance, but on the other hand it does mean the hoops themselves have nowhere to hide; with quality boots like these, utilising Giant’s tubeless tech, we’re seeing exactly what the SL1 Climbing Wheelsystem is made of.

Luckily, it delivers. Taking into account the improved ‘feel’ of the road you get from a tube-free setup, the wheels feel nimble, responsive, positive to ride and easy to handle. The SL1 wheelset itself weighs in at a claimed 1,585g according to Giant, but with the Gavia AC0 tubeless system in place, we had them tip the scales at 1,073g and 1,245g front and rear, totalling 2,318g.

That’s a 733g swing, so while Giant’s 25c Gavia tyres weigh a claimed 278g each, there’s a 177g addition for the tubeless paraphernalia (rim tape, valves, sealant). Putting the wheels up against some sub-£400 competition, Giant’s hoops are lighter than the Mavic Ksyriums (1,690g, not tubeless but including pre-fitted clinchers for the £389 asking price), but heavier than Hunt’s excellent Race Aero Wide wheels (1,449g, tubeless-ready, £329). All things considered, they are a good weight for the money, if not the very lightest out there.

The SL1 Climbing Wheelsystem is tubeless-ready and our wheels came with Giant’s Gavia AC0 tyres pre-installed (they otherwise cost an additional £49.99 each)

There’s a real liveliness to these hoops when heading skywards, set against plenty of stiffness when putting the power down. I couldn’t get any brake rub to materialise no matter how hard I tried out of the saddle, while they also roll efficiently when settling down into a steady tempo.

Compare them against my benchmark upgrade hoops, the Mavic Ksyrium Elites (a £529 upgrade with tubeless tyres included) and you have a wheelset that feels equally as stiff and smooth-rolling, albeit without quite the same immediacy of acceleration as Mavic’s more expensive wheels. Still, there’s a genuine responsiveness and all-round quality to these hoops – not an altogether easy combination to find in a tubeless-ready wheelset at this price.

That said, there’s plenty of ‘feel’ in the experience, with the tubeless setup allowing you to really lean on the wheels with confidence to get the most out of them. This pays back in spades when heading down descents, allowing you to challenge your ability safely and in control.

On the flat, they roll well too, with the smooth alloy hubs contributing to the feeling that you don’t need to pound the pedals to maintain speed. As you’d expect from a low-profile rim design, they’re also stable in crosswinds – we’ve had plenty of them to deal with lately – and as a result can be considered great upgrade wheels for relative newcomers.