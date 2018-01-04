Shimano Dura-Ace C24 R9100 wheelset - review - Road Cycling UK

A narrower rim reduces potential tyre volume, necessitating higher pressures be run to maintain optimal rolling resistance and avoid pinch flats. It can also result in a wider tyre adopting a light bulb shape. That said, Shimano does claim you can run up to 28c rubber on the C24s and we also asked product manager Tim Gerrits for the thinking behind the relatively narrow rim.

“Going wider means using more material, which can mean adding more weight, so if you’re looking for pure weight saving advantages from a lightweight clincher, the C24 in its current guise offers this,” Gerrits told us. “At the same time the C24 is our best value wheel at the entry level for Dura-Ace. Developments here would have changed the value proposition that this popular wheel offers.”

The C24 has a carbon-alloy construction, designed to combine light weight with reliability (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)

You can read about whether that pans out as intended below, but for now let’s just cover the other spec essentials. The hubs are unremarkable in that they’re aluminium, but feature a freehub body made of titanium. The hardness titanium provides should protect it from tiny grains of grit working their way in with water, which on an intentionally sturdy and reliable wheelset is more than likely to occur over the course of a whole season of riding. At the same time, Shimano has opted for cup-and-cone stainless steel bearings coupled with contact seals to help secure them against water ingress, while still remaining fully serviceable.

Bladed spokes are laced in a 16/20 format across the front and rear wheels, with the rear receiving a double-cross pattern for the extra support. Lateral stiffness (and therefore responsiveness) is also boosted by flanges that are spaced widely.