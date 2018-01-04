Shimano Dura-Ace C24 R9100 wheelset - review - Road Cycling UK

Shimano’s Dura-Ace C24 R9100 carbon/alloy clinchers are lightweight wheels with excellent all-weather braking, making them well-suited both to riders looking to upgrade or cyclists in search of premium training wheels. However, the rim is narrow by today’s standards and means the C24s aren’t quite as natural a fit with wide tyres as their more up-to-date competitors.
The C24s have been popular wheels in Shimano’s range for some time – anything with Dura-Ace in the name is a clear signpost towards pro-level componentry. However, while Shimano has a range of mid and deep-section hoops aimed at providing an aerodynamic race advantage, these are your traditional shallow-section wheels. It’s all about reliable performance.
Still, the C24s still cost a penny shy of a grand, which means they represent quite an investment and it’s important they pack plenty of punch in terms of performance, so let’s get stuck in.
Share