Power2Max NGeco power meter - review - Road Cycling UK

To cross-reference this data, therefore, I put the PowerTap and Vector 2s on a different bike with an Infocrank. Sure enough, the hub and crank agreed, while the pedals were now alone in reporting lower, so I’m confident to conclude that, in my 30 hours testing the NGeco read slightly low (as did the Vector 2s).

To its credit, however, the NGeco is resolutely consistent, and that’s important. Sure, all your numbers may be a little lower, but because the most important comparison is always to your previous data and your FTP, it’s all valid. A lack of consistency is what really screws up data, or even worse, swapping between different power meters that don’t agree.

Where the low reporting is more of an issue is if you’re trying to hit a TSS (Training Stress Score) target set by a coach and derived from an FTP set on a different meter, such as your coach’s Wattbike. On a four-hour ride, during which the meters all performed typically, the NGeco reported an average of 237W and TSS of 204 versus the Garmin at 234W/199 TSS and the PowerTap at 248W and 249 TSS. Missing out on 20% of your TSS would be a problem for a pro who has to hit targets. For the rest of us, you’re simply not seeing a true picture of how hard you’re training. It’s important to note that this wouldn’t be an issue if all of your data, including your FTP and your zones, were from the NGeco because the TSS would be based on a lower FTP.

The NGeco provided consistent power readings throughout our three-way test (Pic: Jamie Wilkins/Factory Media)

Power2Max say that it isn’t necessary to calibrate (manual zero offset) the NGeco before every ride because it auto-calibrates whenever you stop pedalling. I always did a pre-ride calibration because it’s good practice but I also tested the unit without one. I still calibrated the other two power meters at the start and again after 15 minutes of acclimatisation, lapping the Garmins at the same time, and recalibrated all three after a further 20 minutes to gauge their relative performance.

The NGeco reported a few watts higher when left to sort itself out, then back in line with the pedals once re-calibrated mid-ride. If you’re in a panic to get to a start line then you will still get good data without a pre-ride calibration, but otherwise I suggest that you always do in order to get a cleaner reading without your feet clipped in.