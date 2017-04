The circuit board redesign has seen Quarq make claims of more consistent data processing throughout the 10,000 data points, as well as improved battery life which they now say extends to 200 hours of riding time. Those 10,000 data points help to compensate for temperature changes too, so there’s no need to recalibrate the unit – a bug bear among some power meters on the market.

All the while, the DZero is able to take cadence measurements, as well as measure your left-right wattage balance, via the AxCad innovation – removing the need for a dedicated magnet to detect passages of the crank arm. Usefully, if you wanted to swap over your chainrings, it’ll automatically compensate for this without any variance in accuracy.