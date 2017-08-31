Power2Max launch new NG Eco power meter - Road Cycling UK

Power2Max launch new NG Eco power meter

Movistar team suppliers produce new cheaper power meter with unlockable software

Power2Max have taken an innovative approach to releasing a new model of its power meter – the NG Eco – by incorporating software updates as a way of unlocking data features.

The trick is that the dual-sided capabilities of the NG Eco power meter are only fully usable if you buy the NG Eco upgrade pack via a software update. As a result, it means that once consumers have bought and installed the NG Eco device, it’s a simple case of updating the unit’s software to unlock the hardware’s true potential, instead of buying or adding new hardware.

In both the company’s power meters, the power is taken at the unit on the spider, with an actual measurement of right leg power taken during the drive phase and a left leg power reading extrapolated from the total power measurement from the upward phase of the right pedal stroke.

Power2Max’s new NG Eco power meter requires software updates to unlock new data features, meaning a lower entry price

The result is a +/- two per cent accuracy rating in the Eco, say’s Power2Max’s Christoph Deike, while the unit features temperature compensation technology too, and is powered by an easily replaceable CR2450 battery for up to 400 hours of life.

The NG Eco software updates, payable through the forthcoming Power2Max app at €50 a go, unlock metrics for L/R leg balance readings, pedal smoothness and torque readings for data-hungry users.

Meanwhile, for comparison, the full-fat NG power meter (differentiated only by the blue battery cap, as opposed to the black battery cap of the Eco) continues to incorporate these features, fully unlocked.

You also get a ‘plus’ version of temperature compensation rating thanks to improved manufacturing tolerances, and a USB rechargeable battery good for up to 150 hours of life.

This has a knock-on effect on the accuracy of readings, now rated at +/- one per cent. Additionally, says Deike, the NG unit also receives an improved five-year warranty.

The blue battery cap (as opposed to black) is the only discernible difference between the two power meters, but the NG features all of the features pre-loaded and fully unlocked

Helpfully, compatibility for both units is wide, directly compatible with Rotor, Campagnolo, SRAM, Specialized, FSA and Cannondale’s cranks.

Shimano users are also covered, with the proviso that they’ll need to also buy recommended Rotor 3D24 cranks. And, each utilise both ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity.

The NG Eco will be available from the end of September, directly from Power2Max. Pricing is currently listed in Euros only, with the full cost breakdown below.

Power2Max NG Eco pricing

Spider, without cranks
Rotor: €490
SRAM: €490
Specialized: €590
Cannondale: €590

Spider, with cranks
FSA Gossamer: €490
FSA Gossamer BB386VO: €540
Rotor 3D24: €640,00
Rotor 3D+: €790,00
FSA K-Force Light BB386EVO: €790,00
Campagnolo: €1390,00

Power2Max NG

Spider, without cranks
Rotor: €990
SRAM: €990
Specialized: €990
Cannondale: €990

Spider, with cranks
FSA Gossamer: €990
FSA Gossamer BB386VO: €1,040
Rotor 3D24: €1,140
Rotor 3D+: €1,290
FSA K-Force Light BB386EVO: €1,290
Campagnolo: €1,690

