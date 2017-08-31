Power2Max launch new NG Eco power meter - Road Cycling UK

Power2Max have taken an innovative approach to releasing a new model of its power meter – the NG Eco – by incorporating software updates as a way of unlocking data features.

The trick is that the dual-sided capabilities of the NG Eco power meter are only fully usable if you buy the NG Eco upgrade pack via a software update. As a result, it means that once consumers have bought and installed the NG Eco device, it’s a simple case of updating the unit’s software to unlock the hardware’s true potential, instead of buying or adding new hardware.

In both the company’s power meters, the power is taken at the unit on the spider, with an actual measurement of right leg power taken during the drive phase and a left leg power reading extrapolated from the total power measurement from the upward phase of the right pedal stroke.