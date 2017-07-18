Topeak Nano Torqbox 5nm - review - Road Cycling UK

Over or under-tightening a bolt can sometimes be inconsequential, but other times it can result in anything from annoying creaks, to complete component failure.
I’ve always followed an approach of ‘better safe than sorry’, and the Nano Torqbox is a handy little arrangement to help stay on top of those settings, useful both at home and on the road.
– Maintenance: why you should be paying attention to the torque recommendations on your bike –
In this format, it’s limited to a 5nm setting within the head unit (marked by the yellow base), which fits on your normal 5mm Allen key or multi-tool. Then, Topeak provide five key bits that fit inside it, including 3, 4 and 5mm hex tools, and T20 and T25 Torx.
Share