Topeak Nano Torqbox 5nm - review - Road Cycling UK

The bits provide a reasonably comprehensive range of adjustment for your bike, and it really works well when you just want to check your the most commonly-used bolts on your bike, rather than relying upon it for a full setup – in which case you might want a more adjustable or heavier-duty torque wrench.

All the bits and head unit are portable within a sturdy little carry case – great for chucking into your kit bag ahead of a crit or sportive, or carrying with you in your saddle bag for longer rides. On top of that, if you’re going on a cycling holiday, having the Torqbox with you means you can properly rebuild your bike at your destination. The case is fastenable using a supplied rubber strap.

The kit contains a head unit; 3, 4 and 5mm hex tools; and T20 and T25 Torx bits

The only downside is that, with this specific version, you’re limited to just a 5nm setting, but then it’s worth pointing out that you can also have the Torqbox with a 4 or 6nm head unit, depending on what you’re most likely to used on your bike, or indeed buy a slightly bigger version with all three head units. Ideal.

Conclusion

The Topeak Nano Torqbox 5nm is a genuinely useful torque tool for quick adjustments and travel. Buy the ‘DX’ version, complete with 4, 5 and 6nm head units, and you’ve got a tidy little unit – though that does come in at £54.99, as opposed to the top-value £17.99 you pay here.