Topeak Nano Torqbox 5nm - review - Road Cycling UK

Share

Tools and maintenance

Topeak Nano Torqbox 5nm – review

The Topeak Nano Torqbox is a handy little preset torque tool for quick adjustments and travel

Over or under-tightening a bolt can sometimes be inconsequential, but other times it can result in anything from annoying creaks, to complete component failure.

I’ve always followed an approach of ‘better safe than sorry’, and the Nano Torqbox is a handy little arrangement to help stay on top of those settings, useful both at home and on the road.

– Maintenance: why you should be paying attention to the torque recommendations on your bike –

In this format, it’s limited to a 5nm setting within the head unit (marked by the yellow base), which fits on your normal 5mm Allen key or multi-tool. Then, Topeak provide five key bits that fit inside it, including 3, 4 and 5mm hex tools, and T20 and T25 Torx.

Topeak’s Nano Torqbox is a convenient, precise and high-quality torque tool for quick adjustments and travel

  • Specification

  • Price: £17.99
  • Website: Topeak
  • UK distributor: Extra UK

As you might expect from a Topeak tool kit, quality is excellent in both the head unit and bits, which are made of stainless steel, while the ends of the head unit are magnetised to ensure adhesion. That’s in addition to the precision cut of the recesses of the head unit and bits, which on their own would ensure a secure fit.

To use, it’s brilliantly simple. Put the Torqbox head unit and the required bit onto your Allen key or multi-tool and turn it until you hear the click from the head unit that indicates reaching the preset 5nm, and it’s job done.

The bits provide a reasonably comprehensive range of adjustment for your bike, and it really works well when you just want to check your the most commonly-used bolts on your bike, rather than relying upon it for a full setup – in which case you might want a more adjustable or heavier-duty torque wrench.

All the bits and head unit are portable within a sturdy little carry case – great for chucking into your kit bag ahead of a crit or sportive, or carrying with you in your saddle bag for longer rides. On top of that, if you’re going on a cycling holiday, having the Torqbox with you means you can properly rebuild your bike at your destination.  The case is fastenable using a supplied rubber strap.

The kit contains a head unit; 3, 4 and 5mm hex tools; and T20 and T25 Torx bits

The only downside is that, with this specific version, you’re limited to just a 5nm setting, but then it’s worth pointing out that you can also have the Torqbox with a 4 or 6nm head unit, depending on what you’re most likely to used on your bike, or indeed buy a slightly bigger version with all three head units. Ideal.

Conclusion

The Topeak Nano Torqbox 5nm is a genuinely useful torque tool for quick adjustments and travel. Buy the ‘DX’ version, complete with 4, 5 and 6nm head units, and you’ve got a tidy little unit – though that does come in at £54.99, as opposed to the top-value £17.99 you pay here.

Pros

  • High build quality
  • Definitive click at preset torque
  • Very portable

Cons

  • Overshadowed by the ‘DX’ version, but significantly cheaper
Topeak Nano Torqbox review, pic - Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media
Topeak Nano Torqbox review, pic - Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media
Topeak Nano Torqbox review, pic - Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media
Topeak Nano Torqbox review, pic - Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media

Share

Topics:

Extra Topeak

Related Articles

Tools and maintenance

Park Tool ATD-1 Adjustable Torque Driver

Another workshop essential in iconic Park Tool blue

Park Tool ATD-1 Adjustable Torque Driver
Tools and maintenance

Silca HX-One Home and Travel Essential Kit

A beautifully-crafted tool kit ready to add a touch of class to your maintenance arsenal

Silca HX-One Home and Travel Essential Kit
Tools and maintenance

Lezyne Port-a-Shop Tool Kit

A travel tool kit so good you'll not need much else for your home workshop either

Lezyne Port-a-Shop Tool Kit
Tools and maintenance

PRO Professional Hard Case Tool Box

Home mechanics' tool box packs in everything you need

PRO Professional Hard Case Tool Box
Tools and maintenance

Topeak Prep Box

Cycling tool kit packed with everything you would reasonably need for DIY bike maintenance

Topeak Prep Box
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production