How do you use a torque wrench properly?

You may be thinking that it isn’t rocket science, but there are some key things to look and listen out for when using a torque wrench.

“First of all knowing when your torque wrench has gotten to the correct torque is very important,” says Trek’s Eckart. “All torque wrenches have a different sound or feel, but knowing how that ‘click’ sounds and feels is very important – because you can easily keep tightening after the wrench has met its torque setting.”

On top of that, don’t be tempted to crank things up ‘just a little more’ once you’ve reached the torque setting – trust your torque wrench, it’s what its there for.

“I also think it’s best to start at the lowest torque recommendation and go from there,” adds Eckart. “If something slips or comes out of adjustment then gradually increase torque, but never go over the maximum recommendation.”

Of course, components are held by a different number of bolts in different layouts, depending on the part you’re working with. For example, a seatpost with one bolt, stem bolts with two, and a stem faceplate with four tightening points. When more than one bolt is doing the job of holding a component in place, the torque should be shared between them.

“You need to tighten these bolts a bit at a time,” says Eckart. “Fasten them like how you would put a car’s wheel back on, by gradually tightening each bolt in a criss-cross pattern. This will help distribute the load over the entire face plate [if working with a stem].”