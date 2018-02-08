dhb Merino Long Sleeve Jersey – review

The dhb Merino Long Sleeve Jersey is a classically-styled piece for cool conditions. It’s fair value for money for a merino jersey and works hard to regulate body temperature, but it’s a fairly lightweight piece so requires some layering on cold winter rides.

If you’re not familiar with dhb clothing, sold through Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles, the brand has developed a strong reputation over the years but its jerseys are typically made from man-made materials like polyester. This jersey, launched this winter and also available in a women’s cut, changes that, but it’s not 100 per cent merino.

Instead, merino makes up 35 per cent of the construction, blended with 40 per cent nylon to add more stretch, while the remaining 25 per cent is made up of polypropylene on the inside of the jersey. The idea is to add a hydrophobic layer to quickly move moisture away from the skin and to the outer merino layer, while retaining the insulating, anti-bacterial and luxurious qualities of wool.