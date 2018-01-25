dhb Dorica Road Shoe – review - Road Cycling UK

Both the Dorica and Troika shoes are built around a nylon sole, and in both instances the material – while naturally not as firm as more expensive alternatives like carbon – does a decent job when it comes to stiffness and power transfer. There is also a rubber heel buffer, along with a rubber strip at the front, to help when walking.

The biggest difference between these Dorica shoes and the Troikas, as mentioned, is the closure system, with the Dorica offering traditional laces. As you probably know, laces have made a resurgence with roadies in recent years, and offer the opportunity to fine-tune the fit, given that you can individually adjust tightness through each lace hole.

Laces aren’t for everyone but they do offer the chance to fine-tune the fit

The Doricas laces are effective at securing your feet in place and haven’t slipped or come undone on long rides. Performance aside, it gives the shoes a really classy look, too – on a par with models from Giro or Dromarti – and that masks their entry-level RRP of £70.

However, as I’ve found with other dhb shoes, fit is an issue. Wiggle make clear you should size down, which I did as I opted for 42s instead of my usual 43s, but they still came up a little on the large side. Weight, meanwhile, is 270g/shoe – about right for a nylon-soled shoe at the price but heavier than the lace-up Mavic Aksium shoe, which has a claimed weight of 245g (and costs £20 more).