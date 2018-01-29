dhb Troika Road Shoe – review

The dhb Troika Road Shoe offers a good level of stiffness for an entry-level shoe as well as excellent ventilation. However, as we’ve found with the rest of dhb’s shoe range, you need to watch out for sizing.

The Troika is one of two shoes introduced by dhb at the £70 mark, alongside the Dorica we’ve already reviewed. The main difference between the two is the closure system; whereas the Troika we have here has three velcro straps, the Dorica goes for a classic lace-up look.

– Read our review of the dhb Dorica Road Shoe –

Both sets of shoes were unveiled last autumn, with dhb promising to ‘shake up’ the cycling shoe market with their first footwear range for five years. It’s fair to say these shoes present good value for money, while the flagship Aeron shoes also offer plenty of bang for your buck, coming with a carbon fibre sole and micro-adjustable dial closure for £120.