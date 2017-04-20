Seven highlights from new British apparel brand Kalf's debut range - Road Cycling UK

New British apparel brand Kalf launched earlier this month with a three-tiered debut collection for spring/summer 2017.

Set to be sold exclusively in the UK by Evans Cycles, Kalf launch with a promise top performance at an affordable price point, with plenty of attention to detail. In fact, they say they ‘sweat details’.

Every item in the debut collection costs less than £85, and is split into three ranges: Flux, Club and Terra with men’s and women’s clothing available.

We’ve taken a closer look at the debut collection below and have a number of samples winging their way to RCUK HQ, so watch out for reviews.

Kalf Flux Chevron Jersey (£64.99)

Kalf’s Flux Chevron Jersey is the most eye-catching piece in their debut range, thanks to its chevron detailing.

Kraft say the jersey is made from a soft, stretchy lycra material, and offers a close fit with perforated panels under the arms, reflective details and laser-cut sleeves.

The standard arrangement of three rear pockets, and a fourth, zipped pocket for valuables, completes the look for a penny under £65.

The Flux Chevron Jersey is available in sizes XS to XXL and also comes in a women’s version. If the chevron design isn’t to your liking, Kalf also offer the Flux jersey in black and ‘aurora’ versions.