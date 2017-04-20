Seven highlights from new British apparel brand Kalf's debut range - Road Cycling UK

Gear

Seven highlights from new British apparel brand Kalf’s debut range

Exclusive-to-Evans Cycles brand launches with three-tiered spring/summer 2017 collection

New British apparel brand Kalf launched earlier this month with a three-tiered debut collection for spring/summer 2017.

Set to be sold exclusively in the UK by Evans Cycles, Kalf launch with a promise top performance at an affordable price point, with plenty of attention to detail. In fact, they say they ‘sweat details’.

Every item in the debut collection costs less than £85, and is split into three ranges: Flux, Club and Terra with men’s and women’s clothing available.

We’ve taken a closer look at the debut collection below and have a number of samples winging their way to RCUK HQ, so watch out for reviews.

Kalf Flux Chevron Jersey (£64.99)

Kalf’s Flux Chevron Jersey is the most eye-catching piece in their debut range, thanks to its chevron detailing.

Kraft say the jersey is made from a soft, stretchy lycra material, and offers a close fit with perforated panels under the arms, reflective details and laser-cut sleeves.

The standard arrangement of three rear pockets, and a fourth, zipped pocket for valuables, completes the look for a penny under £65.

The Flux Chevron Jersey is available in sizes XS to XXL and also comes in a women’s version. If the chevron design isn’t to your liking, Kalf also offer the Flux jersey in black and ‘aurora’ versions.

Kalf Flux Transition Jersey (£69.99)

Kalf hold their Flux Transition Jersey up as evidence of their keen eye for details, thanks to the inclusion of five pockets, including two on the sides – supposedly for those last gels at the end of a long, hard ride, where easy access and the additional storage space will come in handy.

The jersey itself is designed to withstand variable weather conditions (read: British), and features a softshell front panel that is said to be windproof and waterproof.

A lightweight fabric back panel is there to improve breathability and cooling, while those five pockets – and a sixth, zipped pocket – make the jersey a contender for serious training rides or sportives.

The jersey is available in sizes XS to XXL and Kalf call the colour ‘merlot’.

Kalf Terra Merino Jersey (£49.99)

Kalf’s Terra range is designed to offer more casual styling than the racier pieces we’ve already run through, with this jersey made from merino wool.

As a result, Kalf say it’s soft next to the skin and offers natural insulation, while also retaining the naturally high-wicking properties of merino for use in warmer conditions. Because it’s merino, the jersey is anti-microbial, too, so should help keep unpleasant smells at bay.

Unlike Kalf’s performance-led jerseys, the Terra Merino jersey – available in sizes XS to XXL in this ‘med blue’ colour – has just a single, zipped rear pocket.

Kalf Flux Chevron Bib Shorts (£84.99)

At £84.99, Kalf’s Flux Chevron bib shorts are the most expensive piece in the debut collection.

The most striking feature is the bonded bride on the bib straps – designed to ensure a close fit, without putting undue pressure on the neck area.

Kalf also promise compression, durability and high-wicking properties, without a weight penalty, thanks to its warp-knitted Lycra make-up.

Reflective logos add a touch of the safety conscious to the shorts, which are centred on an Elastic Interface Flux pad, with a dual-layered construction which aims to keep your dry and comfortable thanks to a high-wicking, high-density foam.

The shorts, which come in sizes XS to XXL, are also available without the internally-printed chevron pattern.

Kalf Club Men’s Bib Shorts (£64.99)

Kalf’s debut range of bib shorts also includes the Club Bib Shorts, which swap out the Elastic Interface Flux pad for, funnily enough, and Elastic Interface Club pad, which uses a variable density perforated foam.

The Kalf Club bib shorts come in at £64.99

 

That and the more relaxed cut takes the price down to £64.99.

Kalf also offer waist shorts, built around the same pad as the Club bibs, and the Terra Baggy Shorts. Women’s-specific versions of all three are also available.

Kalf Mitts (£24.99)

Kalf’s mitts are available in men’s and women’s versions, in black and with sizes from XS to XL.

Combining a tough, 100 per cent goat leather palm with a breathable back, the mitts also feature reflective detailing and a suede nose wipe.

Kalf Tall socks (£14.99)

Tall socks or short socks? It’s an age-old debate in cycling, but Kalf’s Tall socks – said to be made from a from bacteria-resistant Meryl Skinlife yarn – are a great option if you like them long.

Featuring the chevron pattern also found on the Flux jersey and bib shorts featured above, the socks are also a smart option if you like to colour-match your kit.

Fear not, they’re also available in black or pink, with reflective chevrons on the back of the sock. On top of that, Kalf also offer Mid Socks crafted from the same yarn for £11.99.

Website: Kalf

