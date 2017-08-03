Le Col Pro Air jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

Seldom am I torn when it comes to a jersey – but this review of the Le Col Pro Air jersey is a story of a very impressive garment, let down by only a couple of design quirks.
First of all, it looks great in this ‘Battleship Blue’ colourway, and matches up nicely with the Pro bib shorts (especially the blue ones) we reviewed alongside it – stay tuned for more on those.
It’s constructed of a lightweight mesh fabric for maximum cooling, with a form-following fit that’s perfect for aggressive riding.
