Le Col Pro Air jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

The cuffs break from the mesh to be made of an elasticated Lycra with some textured grippers on the inside to retain them to the skin.

Specification

Price: £120

Sizes: XS-XXL

Size tested: M

Colours: Battleship Blue, Battleship Yellow, Battleship Orange, Discovery Orange, Discovery Blue, Discovery Grey, Discovery Fluo

Website: Le Col

Once in place, it’s very comfortable, although pulling the jersey on can be an uncomfortable experience if you have hairs on your arms, as it drags all the way up as you do.

The fit around the body is particularly comfortable, with plenty of stretch and length to fit the vast majority of riders, while a medium fitted me well despite my usual dilemma between choosing a medium or large sizing for my jerseys. Overall, therefore, the fit comes up a little larger than most jerseys.

Those with long bodies will appreciate the lengthy cut, and those who find jerseys ride up on their long torsos will be happy with the silicone band around the waist.