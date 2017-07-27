Pactimo Ascent 3.0 jersey – review - Road Cycling UK

Share

Jerseys

Pactimo Ascent 3.0 jersey – review

Latest iteration of popular jersey offers comfort and versatility for summer riding

Pactimo’s Ascent 3.0 jersey is nicely shaped, and performs reliably, building on the success of the previous incarnations of the jersey. It is a comfortable and versatile option for summer riding.

Pactimo say the third iteration of the Ascent jersey has been redesigned with a strong focus on performance, and this is reflected in the bike-focussed fit. Well-constructed, but light, the shape is more athletic and fitted than before.

Using what Pactimo call ‘Silhouette Engineering’, the jersey features panels shaped and stitched to fit the body more naturally and in use it is a great fit, with a good and consistent stretch to the top without being baggy or becoming loose.

The Pactimo Ascent 3.0 jersey offers consistent stretch and a good fit

The neckline felt lower and sat flusher than others I’ve tested – as opposed to offering any protection from the sun or weather – but that means it feels cooler. The Anti-Chafe Neck Tape is a nice comfort-enhancing touch, which feels really good when riding.

  • Specification

  • Price: £70.00
  • Sizes: S-XL
  • Size tested: M
  • Website: Pactimo

Also boasting a well-fitted, flush finish are the arms, thanks to a ‘MARC’ compression and silicone gripper, with no unwanted movement or rubbing when riding.

As for the new SwiftDry fabric, it is great for riding on warmer days and a baselayer worked well with it too – the fabric, as the name suggests, moves heat and perspiration away happily and comfort was never an issue.

At the rear, meanwhile, the BreatheLITE mesh is also high-wicking, and does not affect the three traditional pockets which all held weight well without too much sagging or movement during hard riding.

All the pockets are double-stitched for a long life and large loads, while the base of the central pocket has a small reflective dart stitched in for an element of reflective safety.

Entry to the pockets was ok – I could have done with a little more stretch, but they are more reassuring and get rid of any concerns of losing things from them. There is no zipped pocket for keys or money, which is a handy thing to have.

The waist line is elasticated all the way around, with a silicone style interior gripper, with logo showing underneath – it holds well, and rarely moved or caused any interference or discomfort when riding.

The three rear pockets hold weight well despite the high-wicking mesh fabric on the back of the jersey, but the lack of a zipped valuables pocket is something we would like to see changed

There is also a small opening in the back to feed cable for headphones and a small loop on the neck line to secure them, these worked effectively if you ride with them.

My only slight niggle is with the zipper, at times it was hard to catch and do up, and didn’t sit as cleanly as other brands I’ve tested. It’s a YKK so I’m pretty confident in the quality of it, but this one just felt as though it could be improved, or was maybe a slightly defective one.

The jersey is available in six colour ways, with the same block pattern, and you can buy matching shorts in the same range.

Pactimo are based out in Colorado (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)

Conclusion

The Pactimo Ascent 3.0 jersey is a great value-for-money jersey, with all the everyday features you could expect – a zipper pocket would add even more to it.

Pros

  • Well priced
  • Lots of colour options

Cons

  • No zip pocket
Pactimo Ascent 3.0 jersey (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Pactimo Ascent 3.0 jersey (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Pactimo Ascent 3.0 jersey (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Pactimo Ascent 3.0 jersey (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Pactimo are based out in Colorado (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Pactimo Ascent 3.0 jersey (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Pactimo Ascent 3.0 jersey (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)
Pactimo Ascent 3.0 jersey (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)

Share

Topics:

Pactimo

Related Articles

Jerseys

Pactimo Summit Aero RT jersey - review

Excellent all-round summer jersey

Pactimo Summit Aero RT jersey - review
Legwear

Pactimo Summit Stratos bib shorts - review

Supremely comfortable bib shorts, among the very best we've tested

Pactimo Summit Stratos bib shorts - review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production