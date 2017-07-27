Pactimo Ascent 3.0 jersey – review - Road Cycling UK

Pactimo’s Ascent 3.0 jersey is nicely shaped, and performs reliably, building on the success of the previous incarnations of the jersey. It is a comfortable and versatile option for summer riding.

Pactimo say the third iteration of the Ascent jersey has been redesigned with a strong focus on performance, and this is reflected in the bike-focussed fit. Well-constructed, but light, the shape is more athletic and fitted than before.

Using what Pactimo call ‘Silhouette Engineering’, the jersey features panels shaped and stitched to fit the body more naturally and in use it is a great fit, with a good and consistent stretch to the top without being baggy or becoming loose.