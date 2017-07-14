Pactimo Summit Aero RT jersey - review - Road Cycling UK

Jerseys

Pactimo Summit Aero RT jersey – review

Excellent all-round summer jersey

The Pactimo Summit Aero RT is an excellent all-round jersey you’ll come back to again and again through summer.

The jersey is primarily made from a 100 per cent polyester fabric, sourced from Italy and called ‘Superleggero’. That hints towards the low weight of the jersey and our medium sample weighs in at 136g.

While that’s not quite as featherweight as the very lightest jerseys, like the sub-100g Castelli Climber’s 2.0 Jersey, for example, but it’s ideal for general summer riding, while offering enough breathability to make it suitable for warmer temperatures.

  • Specification

  • Price: £100.00
  • Sizes: S-XL
  • Size tested: M
  • Website: Pactimo

That Superleggero fabric is complemented by the use of a lightweight mesh material under the arms, dubbed ‘Transfer-C’. It adds to the all-round breathability and ventilation offered by the jersey and makes for an obvious escape route for under-arm moisture.

Pactimo call this an ‘aero’ jersey and that manifests itself in the low-cut neck and close cut. In reality, you’ll find jerseys out there with more advanced aerodynamic fabrics – whether they are effective or not is another matter – and a closer cut, but the Summit jersey’s fit is absolutely spot on for fast summer riding. It’s close, without feeling restrictive, and the low-cut neck keeps things comfortable, even with the full-length zip fully done up. The zip, by the way, has a well-sized Pactimo-branded puller, easy to grab on the move.

The fit on the sleeves is ideal, too, with Pactimo using a stretchy band of fabric lined with tiny silicone dots which strike the perfect balance by locking the jersey in place without tugging on the skin.

Pactimo Summit Aero RT Jersey - review (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Pactimo Summit Aero RT Jersey - review (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Pactimo Summit Aero RT Jersey - review (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

It’s here that the jersey gets the ‘RT’ in its name as the outside of the arms are lined with reflective dots. You’ll find the same on the rear silicone hem band (the front hem has a traditional silicone gripper). The addition of this reflective detailing is a clever touch – it’s subtle but could come in handy on those rides when chasing the sun home.

At the rear of the jersey you’ll find three pockets. They are evenly sized and can hold all the essentials, but we’d like to see the addition of a zipped pocket, too – something we’ll typically see on a jersey of this price. There is another internal pocket on the rear of the jersey, apparently for a race radio or audio player, but it’s not something we’ve found useful in testing.

Finally, Pactimo offer the jersey in green and black, while there’s a non-reflective version available in six colours.

Verdict

The Pactimo Summit Aero RT gets the basics spot on, thanks to exceptional fit which ensures this is a jersey which won’t give you any bother for many miles. While we wouldn’t call it a dedicated aero piece, the lightweight fabrics deal with warm weather well, and the smaller details like the excellent grippers and reflective detailing ensure the attention to detail is high.

Pros

  • Top-notch race fit
  • Lightweight fabrics
  • Generous reflective detailing

Cons

  • No zipped pocket
  • Lacking a little in stand-out aero features
Pactimo Summit Aero RT Jersey - review (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Pactimo Summit Aero RT Jersey - review (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Pactimo Summit Aero RT Jersey - review (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Pactimo Summit Aero RT Jersey - review (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Pactimo Summit Aero RT Jersey - review (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)
Pactimo Summit Aero RT Jersey - review (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

