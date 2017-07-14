Pactimo Summit Aero RT jersey – review

The Pactimo Summit Aero RT is an excellent all-round jersey you’ll come back to again and again through summer.

The jersey is primarily made from a 100 per cent polyester fabric, sourced from Italy and called ‘Superleggero’. That hints towards the low weight of the jersey and our medium sample weighs in at 136g.

While that’s not quite as featherweight as the very lightest jerseys, like the sub-100g Castelli Climber’s 2.0 Jersey, for example, but it’s ideal for general summer riding, while offering enough breathability to make it suitable for warmer temperatures.