Rapha Pro Team Thermal Bib Shorts II - review - Road Cycling UK

Rapha Pro Team Thermal Bib Shorts II

Price: £195

Sizes: XS-XXL

Size tested: M

M Colours: Black; white; pink; chartreuse

Website: Rapha

The intention of all this, says Rapha, is to reduce water retention in wet weather, while helping to keep bulk down and improve comfort over long rides. On that front it’s a great success, although for winter riding I personally always found something reassuring about having the bulkier pillow-like chamois of the previous generation. That said, it’s not like comfort or performance have been sacrificed – I can’t split them in that regard over long rides of 100km or more, so it didn’t take long to acclimatise to.

Secondly, the seam structure has changed to mirror the new summer shorts, re-positioning them away from moving areas and subsequently modifying the panel structure. Once again, comfort is excellent, so even when riding without leg or knee warmers the risk of chafing and rubbing is kept to an absolute minimum. This is ever more important in cooler spring, autumn and winter conditions, which are generally more likely to be accompanied by grubbier weather.

Thirdly, the grippers have also changed – they are now textured, rather than a simple silicone-lined band as before. Given that you’re probably going to be riding the Thermal IIs with knee or leg warmers on many occasions, this won’t matter as much as it does with the high-season shorts, but if you do ride them without those accessories, they’re comfortable and feel light against the skin.