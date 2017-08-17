Rapha Pro Team Bib Shorts II - review - Road Cycling UK

Up top, the bib section is similar in construction to the previous generation shorts, made up of a breathable but dense mesh fabric that’s stretchy and joined at the shoulder joint by a soft panel for extra comfort (complete with Pro Team strip design on one shoulder, too). Suffice to say, you quickly forget about the bib section being there, which is just about the highest praise you can give it. The seams are bonded and flat, with tension distributed evenly across the shoulders.

As before, the Pro Team bib shorts are available in regular or long fits for discrepancies in leg length, although if you’re torn between the two and aren’t near a Rapha store to try them on, I can tell you that you need to be seriously tall (approaching two metres, really) or like your shorts particularly long to justify going for the additional length, given that the regular length isn’t exactly short in the way the likes of Alé’s bibs can be, as an example.

The shorts are available in five colours

What is different is a bolder range of colours (black, white, yellow, blue and pink). Whereas the first shorts were available in different colours at the Rapha leg branding, these new ones also feature a coloured bib section to match. It gives you the chance to play it safe or colour-match the shorts to your kit. To be honest, unless you get colour matching totally wrong (i.e. matching a lightweight jersey to bibs of a different colour so you can see through the ensemble), you’re not always going to notice while riding, and you can also stick with the traditional white bib section or a new sleek black, which was previously only seen in the winter versions, to pair the shorts with almost any jersey.

Quality can’t be doubted either; clearly the same level of detail and build quality has gone into these bib shorts as the previous ones. I can’t see them failing in the coming years, and throughout testing they have remained absolutely ‘as-new’.

Conclusion

The takeaway message is this: Rapha has comprehensively maintained its reputation for excellence with the new iterations of the Pro Team bib shorts. While that I can’t lie about the fact that I personally prefer the slightly more compressive feel of the older versions, the new Pro Team Bib Short IIs still deserve their place at the top table.

The excellent and comfortable grippers, with a fantastic construction and new, more streamlined chamois are the standout tweaks that Rapha has made in response to feedback from its pro team tie-ups, and in truth, objectively they all make a lot of sense.

Pros

Very comfortable

Cool, lightweight fabric

Excellent chamois

Very high quality

Cons