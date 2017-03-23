Ribble launch Gran Fondo Disc with updated, more relaxed frame - Road Cycling UK

Gear News

Ribble launch Gran Fondo Disc with updated, more relaxed frame

Endurance bike gets disc brakes for the first time and less aggressive geometry

Ribble Cycles have expanded their 2017 bike range with yet another new addition – this time adding a disc-brake option to their Gran Fondo endurance bike.

The Ribble Gran Fondo Disc is a reimagining of the original Gran Fondo, with a new, even more relaxed geometry and the additional improved stopping power of disc brakes.

Tweaks to the frame – which is compatible with both Shimano Di2 and Campagnolo EPS – include a slightly longer headtube for a less aggressive riding position.

Ribble have launched the Gran Fondo Disc, offering a more relaxed geometry and, of course, the addition of disc brakes compared to the Gran Fondo (pic: Ribble)

The headtube angle has been relaxed, while the wheel base has been increased for added stability.

Ribble say the changes are aimed at riders ‘looking for an all-round more relaxed ride experience for epic days in the saddle’ who ‘don’t want to compromise on braking ability’.

Ribble’s James Dove adds: “Our Gran Fondo Disc is the perfect bike for those who are looking for a relaxed, comfortable ride with the bonus of more predictable braking offered by disc brakes.

“Adding a disc brake option to the Gran Fondo increases the versatility of the bike and means that there’s something for every type of rider in the Ribble range, including this spectacular bike with superior stopping power.”

The Ribble Gran Fondo Disc is built for all-day comfort with the added bonus of increased stopping power (pic: Ribble)

Check it out in the gallery below, or visit the Ribble Cycles website.

Ribble Gran Fondo Disc, 2017, endurance road bike, pic - Ribble
Ribble Gran Fondo Disc, 2017, endurance road bike, pic - Ribble
Ribble Gran Fondo Disc, 2017, endurance road bike, pic - Ribble
Ribble Gran Fondo Disc, 2017, endurance road bike, pic - Ribble
Ribble Gran Fondo Disc, 2017, endurance road bike, pic - Ribble

