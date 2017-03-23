Ribble launch Gran Fondo Disc with updated, more relaxed frame - Road Cycling UK

Ribble launch Gran Fondo Disc with updated, more relaxed frame
Endurance bike gets disc brakes for the first time and less aggressive geometry
Ribble Cycles have expanded their 2017 bike range with yet another new addition – this time adding a disc-brake option to their Gran Fondo endurance bike.
The Ribble Gran Fondo Disc is a reimagining of the original Gran Fondo, with a new, even more relaxed geometry and the additional improved stopping power of disc brakes.
Tweaks to the frame – which is compatible with both Shimano Di2 and Campagnolo EPS – include a slightly longer headtube for a less aggressive riding position.
The headtube angle has been relaxed, while the wheel base has been increased for added stability.
Ribble say the changes are aimed at riders ‘looking for an all-round more relaxed ride experience for epic days in the saddle’ who ‘don’t want to compromise on braking ability’.
Ribble’s James Dove adds: “Our Gran Fondo Disc is the perfect bike for those who are looking for a relaxed, comfortable ride with the bonus of more predictable braking offered by disc brakes.
“Adding a disc brake option to the Gran Fondo increases the versatility of the bike and means that there’s something for every type of rider in the Ribble range, including this spectacular bike with superior stopping power.”
