Ribble launch Gran Fondo Disc with updated, more relaxed frame - Road Cycling UK

Ribble Cycles have expanded their 2017 bike range with yet another new addition – this time adding a disc-brake option to their Gran Fondo endurance bike.

The Ribble Gran Fondo Disc is a reimagining of the original Gran Fondo, with a new, even more relaxed geometry and the additional improved stopping power of disc brakes.

Tweaks to the frame – which is compatible with both Shimano Di2 and Campagnolo EPS – include a slightly longer headtube for a less aggressive riding position.