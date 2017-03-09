Seven highlights from Sportful’s 2017 spring/summer clothing range - Road Cycling UK

Seven highlights from Sportful’s 2017 spring/summer clothing range

Italian apparel brand launch new climber's jersey, pro-tested waterproof jacket and go-anywhere Giara range

Italian apparel brand Sportful have expanded their range for spring/summer 2017, with the introduction of a super-light, breathable Cima range designed for the mountains and a versatile Giara range designed to offer good looks off the bike and strong performance on it – be that on road, gravel, canal paths or more.

Suppliers to UCI WorldTour teams Trek-Segafredo and Bahrain-Merida, Sportful have also updated their pro-tested Stelvio jacket and women’s Primavera ranges, while their HotPack and NoRain ranges remain integral parts of the collection.

Sportful have added a new go-anywhere range to their collection for 2017, alongside a climber’s jersey and pro-tested jacket (pic: Sportful)

We’ve been big fans of Sportful’s excellent apparel for some time in the RCUK office and found plenty to look forward to when the new collection originally broke cover back at Eurobike.

So what’s new and what should be on your wishlist, with the range now available to buy? We’ve picked out seven product highlights.

Cima Jersey

Sportful bill their new Cima range as ‘the ultimate clothing for conquering mountain passes’ which translates to super-light, highly breathable fabrics.

The latest addition to Sportful’s R&D range – the pro-tested, top-of-the-line apparel in the brand’s line-up – the Cima Jersey boasts super-light, stretch-woven HexaLight Stretch Fabric.

Sportful’s Cima jersey is built for long rides in the mountains (pic – Sportful)

Offering great breathability, the fabric is also fast-drying and offers a close fit for comfort and aerodynamics when climbing in the mountains.

Sportful have also reduced the amount of seams to improve comfort and fit, while a low-cut collar has been designed to increase airflow.

The jersey promises outstanding breathability and super-low weight

At the back you’ll find the usual three rear pockets and a smattering of reflective detailing to finish it off.

Size: XS-XXXL
Weight: 115g
Price: £95

Cima Bib Shorts

Paired with the Cima Jersey, the Cima Bib Shorts are also brand new for spring/summer 2017, and continue Sportful’s theme of race-ready performance fabrics.

Built for hot conditions, the Cima Bib Shorts feature a striking all-mesh leg, and a double-mesh back panel which the Italian brand say balances comfort and breathability on the hottest days.

Mesh legs and double mesh back panels on the Cima bib shorts ensure plenty of breathability in hot conditions

The bib shorts were developed with Alberto Contador and co at Tinkoff, and El Pistolero will continue to benefit from Sportful’s expertise at Trek-Segafredo this season.

Designed with the pros in mind (which is why you’ll find a hidden radio pocket), aerodynamics have also been encountered for with all flat-lock stitching placed out of airflow. Marginal gains indeed.

Size: XS-XXXL
Weight: 189g
Price: £90

Stelvio Jacket

The pro-tested Stelvio Jacket has been three years in the making and promises the ultimate protection in the worst weather conditions.

Sportful have dubbed it ‘the Trek-Segafredo and Bahrain-Merida riders’ secret weapon in foul weather conditions’ and it will take its place in the pro peloton through the spring and into the Giro d’Italia.

Sportful’s Stelvio Jacket has been tested in the pro peloton for the last three years (pic – BettiniPhoto)

The Jacket has been crafted from a breathable RainWick Stretch fabric, which promises a highly waterproof membrane and a DWR finish to bead water away.

The jacket boasts a three-layer construction, with a highly waterproof membrane and DWR finish

The Stelvio has a three-layer construction, and Sportful also promises first-class breathability so there’ll be no ‘boiling in the bag’.

Size: XS-XXXL
Weight: 262g
Price: £240

Giara Jersey

The Giara range is another new addition to the line-up for 2017, blending performance and style to make it the perfect go-anywhere option.

The full range includes a jacket, bib shorts (see below), gloves, caps, overshorts and socks, alongside women’s-specific options where relevant.

The Sportful Giara Jersey is a slight change of direction for the Italian brand, and is designed to look as good off the bike as on it, while still offering performance (pic – Sportful)

One of the more eye-catching features, however, is the jersey – the stylish look means it won’t look out of place in the city or exploring gravel roads and tow paths, or even off the bike at the mid-ride coffee stop.

The upper body is crafted from heathered polyester fabric, while the colour highlights are reflective for added visibility.

The Giara jersey features a heathered polyester upper

Featuring three rear pockets, and a fourth zipped pocket, the jersey features a looser cut but still boasts technical fabrics.

Size: XS-XXXL
Weight: 229g
Price: £75

Giara Bib Shorts

Accompanying the Giara Jersey are Sportful’s Giara Bib Shorts – there are also men’s and women’s overshorts, and women’s-specific shorts in the range – which share DNA with the brand’s race-inspired kit.

Sportful have utilised high-stretch fabric to cut down on the number of seams and, combined with the BodyFit Pro pad, offer plenty of comfort.

The Giara Bib Shorts use a BodyFit Pro Pad to offer plenty of comfort

Lightweight mesh bibs and internal leg elastic grips complete the look, with a more casual styling and all-day comfort the key design briefs according to Sportful.

We put them to the test in Tuscany, and can certainly vouch for that comfort and classy styling.

Size: XS-XXXL
Weight: 188g
Price: £75

HotPack Ultralight NoRain Jacket

Sportful have paired two of their most successful ranges with the HotPack Ultralight NoRain Jacket, offering the packable convenience of the HotPack Ultralight Jacket, blended with 20,000mm waterproof NoRain properties.

Utilising RainLite fabric tech, the jacket remains extremely packable – capable of folding down into a jersey pocket – even if the weight is slightly more (at 105g) than the standard HotPack Jacket.

Sportful’s Ultralight HotPack NoRain Jacket is a great emergency layer (pic – Sportful)

Stretchable, breathable and, most importantly, reliable rain protection is at the jacket’s heart and you’ll also find an ergonomic fit and long tail.

The jacket blends the best of Sportful’s HotPack and NoRain tech

Both the HotPack Ultralight Jacket and Sportful’s NoRain tech have impressed us before now, and this year you can get the best of both worlds in an ideal package for unpredictable British summer weather.

Size: XS-XXXL
Weight: 105g
Price: £160

Primavera Jersey

Sportful’s technical womenswear has a fresh new look, including the Primavera jersey with a new colourful print.

The women’s Primavera jersey boasts a new, eye-catching print (pic – Sportful)

Away from the stylish aesthetics you get mesh side and arm inserts for breathability, an elastic hem with silicone grippers, three rear pockets, a two-tone YKK Vislon zip and reflective accents at the back.

The eye-catching jerseys also feature mesh panels on the sides and under the arms

Available in combinations of pink, green and blue, the jersey is yours for £55.

Size: S-XXL
Weight: 92Xg
Price: £55

