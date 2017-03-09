Seven highlights from Sportful’s 2017 spring/summer clothing range - Road Cycling UK

Italian apparel brand Sportful have expanded their range for spring/summer 2017, with the introduction of a super-light, breathable Cima range designed for the mountains and a versatile Giara range designed to offer good looks off the bike and strong performance on it – be that on road, gravel, canal paths or more.

Suppliers to UCI WorldTour teams Trek-Segafredo and Bahrain-Merida, Sportful have also updated their pro-tested Stelvio jacket and women’s Primavera ranges, while their HotPack and NoRain ranges remain integral parts of the collection.

Sportful have added a new go-anywhere range to their collection for 2017, alongside a climber’s jersey and pro-tested jacket (pic: Sportful)

We’ve been big fans of Sportful’s excellent apparel for some time in the RCUK office and found plenty to look forward to when the new collection originally broke cover back at Eurobike.

So what’s new and what should be on your wishlist, with the range now available to buy? We’ve picked out seven product highlights.