Trek unveil John Degenkolb custom paint scheme inspired by classic motorcycles - Road Cycling UK

Trek have unveiled a John Degenkolb paint scheme for the Domane SLR – offered through the US firm’s Project One custom programme – and have also made the Domane SLR Disc available in the race-ready Pro Endurance geometry.

Degenkolb has made his name as a Classics rider, winning two Monuments in 2015: Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix. While those victories came on the Giant-Alpecin team, Degenkolb’s winter move to Trek-Segafredo means the German will ride a Trek Domane SLR in this season’s cobbled Classics.

Trek launched the latest addition to the Domane family ahead of the 2016 Classics season, with the SLR frame adding a comfort-enhancing IsoSpeed decoupler to the front of the bike, while also making the rear IsoSpeed adjustable.