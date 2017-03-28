Trek unveil John Degenkolb custom paint scheme inspired by classic motorcycles - Road Cycling UK

Share

Race Tech

Trek unveil John Degenkolb custom paint scheme inspired by classic motorcycles

Domane SLR Disc also now offered in race-ready Pro Endurance geometry

Trek have unveiled a John Degenkolb paint scheme for the Domane SLR – offered through the US firm’s Project One custom programme – and have also made the Domane SLR Disc available in the race-ready Pro Endurance geometry.

Degenkolb has made his name as a Classics rider, winning two Monuments in 2015: Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix. While those victories came on the Giant-Alpecin team, Degenkolb’s winter move to Trek-Segafredo means the German will ride a Trek Domane SLR in this season’s cobbled Classics.

Trek launched the latest addition to the Domane family ahead of the 2016 Classics season, with the SLR frame adding a comfort-enhancing IsoSpeed decoupler to the front of the bike, while also making the rear IsoSpeed adjustable.

This John Degenkolb paint scheme is now available through Trek’s Project One custom paint programme

Degenkolb’s custom paint scheme is inspired by the 28-year-old’s personal style and off-bike passion – classic café racer motorcycles.

– Trek Domane SLR 6 Disc review –

“The design takes cues directly from [Degenkolb’s] custom motorcycle he can be found on in and around his hometown of Frankfurt, Germany,” according to Trek.

“A base of hand-scuffed liquid metal is complemented with a dark smoke tint and clean racing stripes. Pops of glossy red smoke add contrast, and John’s lucky number [seven] and removable team logos complete the design.”

The Domane SLR is typically based around a relaxed geometry for everyday riders but the rim brake version has also been offered in the Pro Endurance geometry since launch, so riders on the Trek-Segafredo team can achieve an aggressive position.

The paintjob is inspired by Degenkolb’s love of classic motorcycles, while seven is the German’s lucky number

However, the Domane SLR Disc is also now available through Project One in the same race-inspired geometry, which puts the rider in a lower and longer position on the bike. To make a comparison, a 56cm Domane SLR in Trek’s Endurance fit has a toptube length of 55.4cm and headtube length of 17.5cm, while a 56cm bike with the Pro Endurance geometry measures 56.2cm along the toptube, with a compact 12cm headtube.

“Race Shop Limited models feature Trek’s Pro Endurance geometry, which provides a lower, longer, more aerodynamic riding position than the Endurance geometry found on Domane SLR,” Trek say.

The Trek Domane SLR is now available in Trek’s aggressive Pro Endurance geometry

“Riders looking for a racier disc bike that is still comfortable on long, rough rides will be thrilled with the introduction of the Domane SLR Race Shop Limited Disc.”

Website: Trek

John Degenkolb custom paint scheme, Trek Domane SLR
John Degenkolb custom paint scheme, Trek Domane SLR
John Degenkolb custom paint scheme, Trek Domane SLR
John Degenkolb custom paint scheme, Trek Domane SLR
John Degenkolb custom paint scheme, Trek Domane SLR
John Degenkolb custom paint scheme, Trek Domane SLR
The Trek Domane SLR is now available in Trek's aggressive Pro Endurance geometry
John Degenkolb custom paint scheme, Trek Domane SLR
John Degenkolb custom paint scheme, Trek Domane SLR
John Degenkolb custom paint scheme, Trek Domane SLR

Share

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Gear

Five things you need to know about the new Bkool Smart Go turbo trainer

Want a great value smart turbo trainer? Bkool could have a solution for you

Five things you need to know about the new Bkool Smart Go turbo trainer
Gear News

RCUK's Best Buys - this week's hottest deals

Our round-up of this week's best road cycling deals

RCUK's Best Buys - this week's hottest deals
Tyres

Challenge Paris-Roubaix Race 27c clincher tyre - review

Want a fast clincher tyre you can rely upon? The Challenge Paris-Roubaix Race is a strong option

Challenge Paris-Roubaix Race 27c clincher tyre - review
Gear News

Ribble launch Gran Fondo Disc with updated, more relaxed frame

Endurance bike gets disc brakes for the first time and less aggressive geometry

Ribble launch Gran Fondo Disc with updated, more relaxed frame
Gear News

Exposure introduce Day Bright setting for daytime use

Day-specific pulse pattern and lumen intensity added to 12 Exposure lights

Exposure introduce Day Bright setting for daytime use
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production