Shimano launch S-Phyre performance clothing to be worn by LottoNl-Jumbo - Road Cycling UK

Shimano S-Phyre clothing

Gear News

Shimano launch S-Phyre performance clothing to be worn by LottoNl-Jumbo

High-end clothing range includes a jersey, bib shorts, skinsuit, gloves and socks

Following the launch of the flagship S-Phyre footwear in 2016, Shimano have introduced a range of S-Phyre performance clothing, to be worn by the LottoNL-Jumbo team this season.

If you missed the news about Shimano’s S-Phyre shoes, the footwear line-up includes the flagship RC9, which comes in at £299.99, and the more affordable RC7, available for £169.99.

But what about the clothing? The debut range, which includes a jersey, bib shorts, skinsuit, gloves and socks, is pitched squarely at the high-end of the market and is designed to ‘maximise power transmission’ according to Shimano.

Shimano S-Phyre clothing
Shimano’s debut S-Phyre clothing range include a short sleeve jersey and gloves (Pic: Shimano)

“Power generation is hard enough, riders don’t need to lose watts to the physics of aero drag, friction or overheating,” say Shimano. “S-Phyre is engineered to limit these losses through technological advancements, applying linkage and movement principles in a complete system between the bike, the body and the motion of its muscles.”

What does that mean when it comes to the clothing? Let’s start with the jersey, which features seamless shoulders with a 3D construction said to reduce shoulder wrinkles, while the pockets have been placed in a bid to offer easy access. There’s also a full-length zipper and, as is the case throughout the range, discreet styling, with the jersey available in black or yellow.

As for the bib shorts, Shimano have used a ‘shock-absorbing winged chamois’ – though we’ll have to see that for ourselves before passing judgement. The skinsuit, meanwhile, uses a single-piece construction to try and offer a second-skin feel, while the shoulders are seamless to reduce drag.

Shimano describe the gloves as ‘an aerodynamic extension of the jersey, minimising drag with a pull-on design for less bulk on the wrist.’ Like the skinsuit, they are designed to fit like a second skin, in order to offer maximum feel between the hand and controls.

Shimano S-Phyre clothing
The introduction of a clothing line follows the launch of Shimano’s S-Phyre footwear (Pic: Shimano)

As for the socks, originally launched along with the S-Phyre footwear, they are designed to provide cushioning in pressure areas, along with ventilation and slip resistance on the sole and heel. “Woven in ankle guides ensure efficient pedaling rotation,” say Shimano.

Shimano are confident in the performance benefits of the S-Phyre range, then, but we’ll have the chance to see what it’s made of for ourselves. The S-Phyre clothing will be available from mid-February – in the mean time, take a closer look or find your local dealer on the Shimano website.

