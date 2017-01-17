Shimano launch S-Phyre performance clothing to be worn by LottoNl-Jumbo - Road Cycling UK

Following the launch of the flagship S-Phyre footwear in 2016, Shimano have introduced a range of S-Phyre performance clothing, to be worn by the LottoNL-Jumbo team this season.

If you missed the news about Shimano’s S-Phyre shoes, the footwear line-up includes the flagship RC9, which comes in at £299.99, and the more affordable RC7, available for £169.99.

But what about the clothing? The debut range, which includes a jersey, bib shorts, skinsuit, gloves and socks, is pitched squarely at the high-end of the market and is designed to ‘maximise power transmission’ according to Shimano.