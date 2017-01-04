Lazer introduce Bullet aero lid with adjustable ventilation - Road Cycling UK

Lazer Victor time trial helmet

Also new from Lazer is the Victor, a track and time trial-specific helmet that takes its design cues from the latest tear-drop-style TT lids.

“The design allows the rider to move their head while in an aero profile and not suffer the drop-off in aero performance that would otherwise be felt in more profiled helmets like the Wasp [Lazer’s existing TT helmet],” says de Rydt.

Like the Bullet, the design has also benefited from pro rider input during the design process. Those riders felt the helmet would benefit from a greater vent gap at the visor, which now lifts away more than previous efforts by Lazer. At the same time, Lazer claim the new visor covers the full range of vision, providing a clear line of sight while in a TT-style tuck position.

The aero performance is also said to be improved with Tripwire technology, which takes the form of a ridge at the rear of the helmet to smooth airflow.

Availability for the Victor is to be confirmed, while pricing for both the Bullet and Victory is yet to be set.