Lazer introduce Bullet aero lid with adjustable ventilation - Road Cycling UK

We headed to Lazer HQ in Antwerp to get the inside story on the Bullet, which is Lazer’s first aerodynamic road lid, as well as another new helmet, the Victor, and a range of eyewear coming in 2017.
Lazer Bullet aero road helmet
The Bullet, designed with input from Lotto-Soudal sprinter Andre Greipel, is designed with aerodynamic performance in mind, from a road racer’s perspective. That’s to say it’s designed to combine aerodynamic performance with the low weight and ventilation required by WorldTour pros.
As Lazer’s first dedicated aero road helmet, it steps things up from the Belgian firm’s flagship road lid, the Z1, which comes with a snap-on Aeroshell cover.
“Andre Greipel felt that the Z1 didn’t quite give him the advantage he needed in the sprints,” says Lazer’s Tim de Rydt. “So, we started from scratch with the Bullet, incorporating the Venetian blind-like Airslide adjustable ventilation technology along with a small frontal area and teardrop tapering at the back for maximum aero gain.”
The Bullet’s Airslide feature offers adjustable ‘ventilation on demand’, so it can be opened when the peloton is casually rolling along, and sealed off in a full gas, head-down sprint.
Unlike many of Lazer’s other road lids, the Bullet uses a rear-mounted TS+ adjustment system, rather than the top-mounted Rollsys retention system, owing to the aerodynamic focus of the helmet. You’ll also find an LED light incorporated into the rear of the helmet.
Otherwise, the Bullet is MIPS-ready (you can buy the MIPS technology, designed to reduce rotational forces that can result from certain impacts, and install it as an add-on). The helmet is also capable of being paired with Lazer’s Lifebeam heart rate monitor system, which is also sold separately, and the brand’s innovative inclination sensor, which measures body posture and alerts the rider if they stray beyond their pre-set range.
The Bullet will be available in four sizes (XS-L), and will be officially launched early 2017, with Lazer planning for all its WorldTour riders to be wearing the helmet in time for the Spring Classics.
Lazer Victor time trial helmet
Also new from Lazer is the Victor, a track and time trial-specific helmet that takes its design cues from the latest tear-drop-style TT lids.
“The design allows the rider to move their head while in an aero profile and not suffer the drop-off in aero performance that would otherwise be felt in more profiled helmets like the Wasp [Lazer’s existing TT helmet],” says de Rydt.
Like the Bullet, the design has also benefited from pro rider input during the design process. Those riders felt the helmet would benefit from a greater vent gap at the visor, which now lifts away more than previous efforts by Lazer. At the same time, Lazer claim the new visor covers the full range of vision, providing a clear line of sight while in a TT-style tuck position.
The aero performance is also said to be improved with Tripwire technology, which takes the form of a ridge at the rear of the helmet to smooth airflow.
Availability for the Victor is to be confirmed, while pricing for both the Bullet and Victory is yet to be set.
New eyewear from Lazer
Lazer are also launching a new and improved eyewear range, including the Magneto 3, Eddy and Walter road-specific frames.
The Magneto 3 takes an integrated approach to eyewear and helmet design, with magnets that attach the glasses to the Z1, Genesis and the new Bullet lids. The M3 has a half-frame construction and is also supplied with regular arms that can be attached using pop-hinges. The Eddy’s provide the same general frame design, except with regular arms and not the magnetic attachment system.
Elsewhere, the new Walter model provides a “shield-style lens with a full frame for maximum field of vision, as well as good protection,” says Lazer’s eyewear product manager, Anouk Willemen.
“You also get great visual acuity via our collaboration with Carl Zeiss optics, with mirrored lens options,” Willemen says. “Lazer have purposefully avoided using polarised lens technology, because we believe you need to be able to see reflections in the upcoming road [for maximum clarity],” she claims.
The Walter also features mouldable rubber-constructed ear socks, as well as a tapered temple for optimised fit over helmet straps. They will be available in early 2017 with a narrow performance fit, while a wider fit is planned for launch at Eurobike in September.
A cheaper sports model will also be available in early 2017 – the Frank. They will replace the Quantum sunglasses in the range, with a range of bright colourways with mirrored lenses set to be available.
