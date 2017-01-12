Specialized Roubaix Pro tyre - review - Road Cycling UK

Specialized’s Roubaix Pro tyres are a versatile option, with enough puncture resistance and traction over rough roads to handle winter – whilst still being quick enough to allow for speedy rides when the sun’s out.

The Specialized Roubaix Pro’s tread is manufactured with a central slick band to minimise rolling resistance. Most tyres in this category with robust puncture protection layers tend to remind you of the extra casing over every long drag, but these roll really well. The 120tpi casing gives a supple ride over bumps, while the ‘BlackBelt’ puncture resistant sub-tread doesn’t seem to add any noticeable harshness. Functionally, I also didn’t puncture during testing.

True to its road race namesake, the Roubaix has been designed to be suited to both smooth and rough roads. Normally tread on a tyre of this size is cosmetic, but here the shoulders are siped and treaded in a softer compound to aid grip and traction – reassuring when the farmers have been out for a jolly on your local loop. While difficult to quantify how much it really helps, the placebo effect is real and they do seem to hook up well powering up on mucky roads.