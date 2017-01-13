Roval, the wheel brand owned by Specialized, have introduced the CLX 50 – a mid-depth, carbon fibre wheelset said to balance low weight, aerodynamics and confident handling. The CLX 50 is available in both rim and disc brake versions, and costs £1,700.

The CLX 50 joins the deep-section CLX 64 and low-profile CLX 32 in the Roval range, with a rim depth, as the name suggests, of 50mm. All three wheelsets share a 20.7mm internal rim width, so they’re suitably on-trend and should be an ideal partner to a 25mm or 28mm tyre. The hoops are tubeless-compatible, too.