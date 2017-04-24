Sportful Fiandre WS LRR Jacket SS - review - Road Cycling UK

The Sportful Fiandre Windstopper LRR is an innovative and stylish short-sleeve jacket that, on the face of it, appears to be as odd as ordering a roast dinner without the vegetables, yet really works as a highly adaptable anchor of a cycling wardrobe from autumn through to spring (and quite possibly beyond, depending on where you live).

A short-sleeve jacket, really? It sounds like an oddity in a kit range, but if you think of it like a gilet++ you’re almost there. The Sportful Fiandre Windstopper LRR is the answer to all those times you’ve been out in changeable conditions, split between getting soaked in a gilet or overheating in a jacket.

Sure, in the rain your lower sleeves do get wet – and if you’re out for a day-long ride in a downpour a normal jacket would be a better bet – but otherwise the Fiandre Windstopper LRR does a stellar job of keeping the torso warm and dry enough to comfortably ride in traditional, filthy British weather.