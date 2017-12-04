Six ways Zwift can make this your best winter yet - Road Cycling UK

It’s happened – the dark, gloomy, cold, wet days and nights of winter have drawn in, and with it, we know first-hand how motivation to get out and ride your bike can freefall. This means, despite our often lofty goals and ambitious plans for the coming year, training plans stall until the weather has turned, going out for the odd outing when the skies clear. Surely there’s a better solution?

Cyclists have relied on the turbo for winter ‘miles’ for decades but, at the same time, indoor training has also been long maligned as boring and contrary to the spirit of what riding a bike is all about. However, interactive platforms like Zwift have taken indoor training by the scruff of the neck to make riding the turbo a stimulating, entertaining and, above all else, efficient way to spend your time on the bike.

– What is Zwift and how can you get started? –

If you’re wanting to give your winter riding a shot in the legs, Zwift could be the solution you’re looking for. With the help of ex-pro rider and cycling coach Dean Downing, we’ve identified six ways Zwift can make this your best winter yet.