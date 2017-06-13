WorldTour Wrap: enter Jakob Fuglsang, the Jeremy Corbyn of cycling - Road Cycling UK

It’s been a fun week in cycling, with the Criterium du Dauphine throwing up scintillating racing and an unpredictable final result. The OVO Women’s Tour also completed its circuit of the UK, while in Switzerland things got underway in the Tour de Suisse.

It’s been a week of first-class racing and more than an upset or two, both on and off the road…

Richie Porte looks visibly disappointed after slipping to second on the final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine (Pic: Sirotti)

A week of upsets

Ah, pro cycling and the British public – are there any two things so wildly unpredictable?

For years now things have gone the same way at this part of the season. Chris Froome turns up to the Criterium du Dauphiné, hoons it, then wins the Tour de France. Every year that he’s won le Tour, he’s also won the Dauphiné. The year Sir Bradley Wiggins won the Tour, Wiggins also won the Dauphiné.

It would be fair to say things have been following a certain script. And it would have been reasonable to assume a few weeks back that, fresh from a block of altitude training, Froome and Team Sky were ready to gear up for yet another victory-filled June and July.

Just as it would have been reasonable to assume a few weeks ago that the general election would end in a crushing victory for incumbent PM, Theresa May.